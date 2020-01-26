How to beat Cliff in Pokémon Go

Team Rocket has invaded Pokémon Go, and it’s up to you, the trainers, to take them down.

You will face three new, unique Team Rocket captains along your journey to stop the criminal group from stealing and corrupting Pokémon: Cliff, Arlo, and Sierra. Each captain has a degree of randomness when it comes to their party setup so it helps to know what you’re getting into before jumping into battle.

Pokémon GO on Twitter 🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 Professor Willow recovered these photos from the corrupted folder hidden on his computer. “Cliff” #TeamGORocket

We’re going to help you prepare the best you can for these battles against Team Rocket’s finest, starting with Cliff.

First Pokémon

Image via Nintendo

Cliff is guaranteed to send out Stantler as his first Pokémon. Stantler is a Normal-type Pokémon who will use a combination of Normal and Psychic-type fast moves, as well as Normal, Bug, and Electric-type charge moves.

The best choice against Cliff’s Stantler is Lucario. The Fighting and Steel-type Pokémon counters Stantler and will take reduced damage from most of Stantler’s attacks.

Second Pokémon

So, you’ve beaten Cliff’s Stantler. Here’s where things start to get a little complicated. The Team Rocket captain’s next Pokémon will be one of three random options: Marowak, Onix, or Electivire.

Image via Nintendo

Marowak is a ground-type Pokémon who will use Ground and Fighting fast moves, as well as Ground charge moves. The best options against Marowak will be picks that can counter these attacks while also dealing massive damage against the Pokémon. Consider bringing in Tropius or Gyarados to deal with it.

Image via Nintendo

Onix is a Rock and Ground-type Pokémon who uses Normal and Ground-type fast moves as well as Rock, Steel, and Ground charge moves. To counter Onix, consider using Grass, or Water Pokémon. One of the best options is Torterra, a Grass and Ground-type who will deal tons of damage against Onix and can protect itself against most of Onix’s strongest attacks.

Image via Nintendo

Electivire is an Electric-type Pokémon who will use Electric and Fighting-type fast moves, as well as Electric and Ice-type charge moves. Consider using Ground-type Pokémon such as Garchomp or Rhyperior to easily defeat your opponent.

Third Pokémon

Now it’s time to take on Cliff’s final Pokémon, which can be one of these three randomly chosen options: Tyranitar, Swampert, or Torterra. These three are the toughest foes you’ll face in this battle so come prepared with the right Pokémon.

Image via Nintendo

Tyranitar is a Dark and Ground-type Pokémon who uses Dark and Steel-type fast moves, as well as Fire, Rock, and Dark-type moves. Tyranitar might seem rather intimidating at first glance, but he is easily countered by Fighting-type Pokémon. Your best option going into this battle would be to use Lucario, but other strong Fighting-types will work too, such as Machamp or Heracross.

Image via Nintendo

Swampert is a Ground and Water-type Pokémon who will use Ground and Water-type fast moves, as well as Ground, Water and Poison charge moves. Swampert is a bit more difficult than Tyranitar to counter. The best Pokémon to bring against Swampert is a Grass-type, but Swampert is likely to use powerful poison-type moves against them.

Image via Nintendo

Torterra is a Grass and Ground-type Pokémon who uses Dark and Grass-type fast moves, as well as Ground, Rock and Grass-type charge moves. The best Pokémon to bring against Torterra are Fire or Ice-types. Be careful if you bring along an Ice-type, since Torterra can still deal serious damage to your Pokémon with his charge moves.