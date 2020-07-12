How to find and beat Giovanni in Pokémon Go

As anyone who has dealt with Team Rocket could have predicted, Giovanni is the one giving out commands for Team GO Rocket in Pokémon Go.

And with all of the Rocket Balloons floating above the overworld, you should prepare yourself for a clash against the big boss and his rotation of powerful Shadow Pokémon.

As always, you can still encounter Giovanni by completing the special GO Rocket themed monthly Timed-Research that Professor Willow assigns, but now you can find him in balloons too. That research, titled A Shadowy Threat Grows, is part of a larger set of tasks that you will need to complete before battling the boss.

Following the completion of both the Troubling Situation and A Professor’s Work is Never Done Special Research, players will receive a Super Rocket Radar, which is needed to locate Giovanni.

After going into your bag and equipping the Super Rocket Radar, you will be pointed to the location of GO Rocket’s boss. Several Rocket Grunts have disguised themselves as Giovanni to throw you off his trail, however.

You will need to visit captured PokéStops to weed out the fakes and discover the real Giovanni and take him on in battle. And, if you have the Super Rocket Radar equipped, he might also spawn in a Rocket Balloon, though the decoys can also spawn in them too.

As for battling the Rocket boss, he will always open up with his signature Persian, a Normal-type that has some decent power behind it. You will want to counter it with a powerful Fighting, Steel, or Rock-type to minimize how much damage it can do.

His next Pokémon will be one of three Ground-type options, with two being much stronger than the other option.

Garchomp: Ground/Dragon-type

Nidoking: Poison/Ground-type

Dugtrio: Ground-type

If you have a Water-type with solid defense and a strong Ice-type move, that would be your best option to cover all three Pokémon. Ice is four times effective against Garchomp and will hit both Nidoking and Dugtrio for super effective damage.

Lastly, Giovanni will send out one of several powerful Shadow Pokémon that he has captured and bent to his will. As of July 11, that means you will be battling the Legendary Water-type Suicune.

Trainers, depending on how you challenge Giovanni, you will encounter different Shadow Legendary Pokémon. Defeating Giovanni at a PokéStop will allow you to encounter Shadow Entei through July 10 local time, and you will encounter Shadow Suicune starting July 11 local time. — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) July 10, 2020

Suicune is only Water-type, which means Grass and Electric-type Pokémon are going to be your best bet. You will probably want to focus on bringing Electic-type team members to the battle since Suicune has access to Ice-type attacks, but nothing that will hit something like a Magnezone for super-effective damage.