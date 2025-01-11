“Brutal” Prismatic Evolutions pull rates have Pokémon collectors nervous

Prismatic Evolutions is the next special set in the Pokémon Trading Card Game calendar, and despite not being officially out yet, the community is already concerned about the seemingly harsh pull rates based on early pack openings online.

Recommended Videos

The Eeveelution-centric set drops on Jan. 17, 2024, featuring a variety of jewel-toned Special Illustration Rare cards. Some packs have already made their way into the hands of content creators. While the response to pack openings has been positive, the pull rates have been a sticking point.

Popular Pokémon content creator PokeRev dug into a handful of Prismatic Evolutions Elite Trainer Boxes in a YouTube video on Jan. 10, giving viewers a chance to see the pull rates from a large number of packs being opened back to back and sharing thoughts on the special set as a whole.

While there were some beautiful ex cards and Pokéball prints, both PokeRev and viewers noticed the lack of ultra-rare pulls, shocked by Prismatic Evolutions and how low its pull rates appeared to be.

Watched PokeRev open over 100 packs of Prismatic Evolutions…



And pull nothing ☹️ 🔊sound on pic.twitter.com/porGUdWsYg — Johnny Crambo♦️ (@JohnnyCrambo) January 11, 2025

One astounded viewer noted that there was a “brutal pull rate on the big hitters,” before praising the beautiful Pokéball print cards as a cool addition to the overall set.

Another summed up their views on Prismatic Evolutions by saying, “This set does look genuinely awesome. Looks like some tough pull rates though!”

Some viewers were fascinated by the excitement surrounding the set, regardless of the pull rates and seemingly scarce rare pulls. One collector commented, “The hype with this set is unreal. I knew it would be popular but I never expected it to be THIS popular.”

Others were in agreement, with one joking that PokeRev’s video was likely the only way that they’d get to see an Elite Trainer Box. They added, “It’s crazy how high the hype is. But also very exciting for the community.”

The unboxing video even made its way onto other social media platforms, with one collector sharing a video, noting that they were shocked by PokeRev pulling “nothing” during the unboxing video.

The replies were full of collectors in agreement, with some clearly worried about what the experience of opening Prismatic Evolution packs and products could be like.

One viewer replied, “Those pulls are going to be so damn expensive,” while another seemed thankful for the video, saying, “Actually kinda grateful for some of these, gives real expectations for what will happen even if you drop hundreds on packs.”

The sentiment surrounding Prismatic Evolutions in the community is mostly positive thanks to its striking art and theme, but many collectors and players are already feeling as if they’re not going to be able to get their hands on any products, let alone any chase cards.

If you’re struggling to find any pre-purchase options for this special set—which is likely, as pre-orders are almost entirely sold out across most major PTCG sites at the time of writing—make sure to check out your local game store and support them on release day if you can.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy