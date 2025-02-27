Pokémon TCG Pocket players celebrate as ‘massive’ feature is finally on the way

It’s a big day for Pokémon TCG Pocket players, as an anxiously-awaited feature has finally been revealed by The Pokémon Company.

Ranked battles are on the way for the beloved mobile game, as announced in the Pokémon Day Presents showcase, with the trailer for the new set Triumphant Light featuring the ranked mode announcement right after the slew of new cards and a special gift notification. A precise date for the feature was not announced during this reveal, with the trailer promising that players would be able to check it out at the end of March. The reception to this news was hugely positive regardless, with many players chiming in to share their thoughts online.

One excited creator on X praised the addition of a ranked mode as “massive,” while another fan shared that they were hyped to dig into matches that weren’t just tied to Emblem Events. Many felt that this gameplay addition would add more purpose to PvP matches.

Some were curious about the rewards that might accompany a ranked mode in PTCGP, with one elaborating that getting 15 EXP per win was fine enough, but that this mode could offer something even more exciting and meaningful. Another insisted that the ranked rewards on offer in Pocket should be exclusive promo cards or full art pieces. Not everyone was sold on this particular idea, though, with a few collectors chiming in to say that exclusive promos could make the game less fun for non-competitive players.

One relieved reader added, “Finally! A place for all the ‘meta’ decks to go and leave the players that just wanna play silly decks alone.”

The promise of a ranked mode in PTCGP had some community members intrigued by the idea of banned cards or regulations, with one player on Reddit suggesting that seasonal banned card lists or even just banning the divisive Misty card outright could be a great place to start.

Others theorized what different ranked modes or tiers could look like, speculating that a format without Pokémon ex cards or a mode with low-rarity decks could be a lot of fun. While decks like Scolipede Weezing are strong without ex cards, it’s uncommon for a deck to do well without this card type.

While a few players were concerned about the introduction of a ranked mode, predominantly due to the idea of locking rewards behind competitive gameplay, the majority of the responses online were incredibly excited. This feature has been a hot topic in the community ever since the game came out.

As soon as we know when the official release date for the ranked mode in Pocket is, we’ll be sure to update this article. For now, make sure to check out the best decks currently in the game and get ready for Triumphant Light on Feb. 28 so you can hit the ground running.

