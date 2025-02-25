All Free Volt and Blaze Fusion Energy Codes in Pokémon Go Unova Tour 2025

Ahead of the Pokémon Go Unova Tour event, Niantic wants to offer players an opportunity to earn Volt and Blaze Fusion energy. These are vital resources you’ll need to acquire if you want to evolve Black and White Kyurem forms.

Recommended Videos

These are exclusive forms releasing for the Unova Tour event. The codes offer a small amount to help you get started, but it’s not enough to complete the fusion. You should expect to earn it the traditional method during the major event, which does mean rallying with other players during the limited-time raids. We’ll be sharing the Energy Codes you can submit to receive free Volt and Blaze Fusion Energy in Pokémon Go, how to redeem it, and how to expect to get more.

Volt and Blaze Fusion Energy codes in Pokémon Go

Collect more Fusion Energy during the Unova tour event. Image via Niantic

These are the codes you can submit to earn the Volt and Blaze Fusion Energy in Pokémon Go. You can only do it once per account. You won’t be able to submit for it again on the same account, but the code works for all players.

50 Volt Fusion Energy : WJ5DFWASCL65W

: 50 Blaze Fusion Energy: Pending

For now, we only have the Volt Fusion Energy, which is what you use to evolve Kyurem and Zekrom into Black Kyurem. We’ll be getting Blaze Fusion Energy at a later time, which you can use to evolve Kyurem and Reshiram into White Kyurem.

Like the fusion energy you needed for Solgaleo, Lunala, and Necrozma, you need 1,000 of the respective fusion energy, 30 Kyurem Candy, and 30 Candy of Zekrom or Reshiram. When you have enough, these two Pokémon fuse to become a Black Kyurem or White Kyurem. The fusion energy is only offered during specific events for a limited time. Before you worry about getting more, the next step is to redeem the code for the free energy.

How to redeem energy codes in Pokémon Go

Similar to the other redemption offers in Pokémon Go, you need to make your way to the Pokémon Go web store. From here, select the code redemption option on the top right of the screen. You’ll want to make sure you’re on your correct account. You can log in using any of your connected social media accounts, or the information you use for your Pokémon Go account.

After you’re on the correct account, input the code, and the fusion energy should immediately go to your account. You need 1,000 Fusion Energy to complete the evolution, which means you still need to collect at least 950 more to get a Black Kyurem or a White Kyurem.

How to get more Volt and Blaze Fusion Energy in Pokémon Go

Black Kyurem and White Kyurem will appear in five-star raids during the Unova Global tour on March 1 and 2 from 10am to 6pm in your local area. Challenging and beating these two Pokémon in their five-star raids rewards you with fusion energy. You receive Volt Fusion Energy for defeating Black Kyurem and Blaze Fusion Energy for defeating Kyurem. If you’d like to unlock both versions, you’ll want to challenge them both, or you can focus on only one of these Legendary Pokémon during the event.

Based on how previous raids were during the Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Global event for Solgaleo and Lunala, the raids offered 80 to 140 energy, depending on how quickly you completed them. The faster you finish a raid, the more you get. Because of this range, expect to complete at least 10 raids featuring Black Kyurem or White Kyurem to unlock enough Fusion Energy for one of these forms. You’ll need another 10 raids to complete the other.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy