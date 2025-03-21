The Glory of Team Rocket Pokémon card list

The Glory of Team Rocket already has the Pokémon Trading Card Game community excited and it's not even out yet. Here's every card so far.

Featuring some of the most iconic characters from the Pokémon franchise and a number of beautiful full-art pieces, The Glory of Team Rocket is a set that collectors won’t want to miss out on. It may even rival the elusive Prismatic Evolutions set in terms of hype and popularity.

Below, we’ve gathered up every Pokémon card from The Glory of Team Rocket that’s currently available, listing their number, type, and rarity to help you hit the ground running when this iconic set drops.

Every card from The Glory of Team Rocket so far

Adding to the already busy Pokémon Trading Card Game schedule for 2025, The Glory of Team Rocket comes out in Japan on April 18. It’s already looking like a brilliant set for collectors, with the revealed cards showing off instantly recognizable characters and critters.

The base list features 98 cards, with a currently unknown number of Secret Rares. There should be at least 109 cards in the list, based on the listed card number for the Team Rocket’s Meowth Art Rare, and we’ll likely see other Secret Rares in future reveals.

Cards are beginning to make their way out into the community, thanks to an official reveal, but there is not a full card list available at the time of writing. We’ll keep this guide updated as more cards are shown off and pull together a full The Glory of Team Rocket card list, so make sure to check back.

Card Card Name Card Number Type Rarity Team Rocket’s Tarountula 008/098 Grass Common Team Rocket’s Spidops 009/098 Grass Rare Team Rocket’s Mewtwo ex 039/98 Psychic Double Rare Team Rocket’s Meowth 078/098 Colorless Common Team Rocket’s Persian ex 079/098 Colorless Double Rare Team Rocket’s Porygon 081/098 Colorless Common Team Rocket’s Porygon2 082/098 Colorless Common Team Rocket’s Porygon-Z 083/098 Colorless Uncommon Team Rocket’s Receiver 090/098 Trainer Uncommon Team Rocket’s Ariana 091/098 Supporter Uncommon Team Rocket’s Archer 092/098 Supporter Uncommon Team Rocket’s Giovanni 093/098 Supporter Uncommon Team Rocket Energy 098/098 Special Energy Uncommon Team Rocket’s Meowth 109/098 Colorless Art Rare

Many collectors have anxiously awaited the return of Team Rocket to the Pokémon TCG, as the team features some of the most beloved villains in the franchise. A number of Rocket-themed accessories will be launching alongside the set.

This release could have a meaningful impact on the competitive meta, too, with the Team Rocket Trainer cards looking suitably disruptive and chaotic.

While waiting for The Glory of Team Rocket to hit the market, check out the value of key cards from Heat Wave Arena. This Japanese set is another unmissable gem, and some surprising cards have rocketed up in value over the past weeks, so it’s worth a look as a collector.

