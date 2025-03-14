Featuring a slew of fan-favorite characters and powerful Pokémon, Heat Wave Arena is the latest Japanese set to join the Pokémon Trading Card Game. It’s a well-designed, colorful set, with plenty of beautiful full art gems to chase.
To help you find the most valuable cards for your binders, we’ve picked out the top 10 most expensive cards in Pokémon TCG Heat Wave Arena right now.
Table of contents
- 10 most valuable Pokémon cards in Heat Wave Arena
10 most valuable Pokémon cards in Heat Wave Arena
Pokémon TCG Heat Wave Arena features 63 base cards with 29 Secret Rares, making up a total of 92 cards. It’s on the smaller side, but it’s still a set that’s worth paying attention to as a collector due to the popularity of the featured characters and the quality of the artwork.
To find the most expensive Heat Wave Arena Pokémon cards, we’ve used data from eBay, Card Market, and Card Trader.
This set came out on March 14 in Japan, meaning that this data is still incredibly fresh and prices are subject to change, which is why our prices are currently listed as estimated values. We’ll keep this chase card guide updated as the prices settle down post-launch.
10) Arven’s Greedent (075/063)
|Card
|Number
|Type
|Estimated Value
|Arven’s Greedent
|075/063
|Art Rare
|$10—$20
Starting off strong, this Art Rare is a perfect example of how much vibrancy the Trainer’s Pokémon cards have in Heat Wave Arena. It’s colorful and cozy, and it captures the personality of both Arven and Greedent in a natural way.
9) MC’s Hype (082/063)
|Card
|Number
|Type
|Estimated Value
|MC’s Hype
|082/063
|Super Rare
|$17—$20
While it may not feature a well-known character like Misty or Cynthia, this card has still made an impact on the collector’s community thanks to its vibrant, energetic artwork. It’s not the most expensive card in the set by any means, but it still holds value and it’s worth sleeving if you come across it.
8) Misty’s Psyduck (071/063)
|Card
|Number
|Type
|Estimated Value
|Misty’s Psyduck
|071/063
|Art Rare
|$24—30
Fans of the Pokémon anime are bound to love this card. Misty and her Psyduck are an iconic duo, and this whimsical card shows them swimming in a fast-moving river. If you manage to pull this, pop it in your binder and take good care of it as it could develop in value over time.
7) Ethan’s Typhlosion (070/063)
|Card
|Number
|Type
|Estimated Value
|Ethan’s Typhlosion
|070/063
|Special Art Rare
|$25—30
With a myriad of jewel tones and a fierce, mid-battle shot of both characters, this card is an art collector’s dream.
It’s surprising that Ethan’s Typhlosion isn’t higher up the list in terms of value right now, especially considering the prices that Ethan’s Ho-Oh ex is popping up for online.
6) Arven’s Mabosstiff (088/063)
|Card
|Number
|Type
|Estimated Value
|Arven’s Mabosstiff
|088/063
|Special Art Rare
|$30—$45
Fans of the Scarlet and Violet story are sure to love this piece. The artwork shows Arven sharing a sandwich with his beloved Mabosstiff, checking out a map while they settle down in their camp for the night.
It’s cozy and comforting, and it’s one that we’re predicting may spike in value somewhat over the coming weeks based on the characters depicted.
5) Ethan’s Ho-Oh ex (090/063)
|Card
|Number
|Type
|Estimated Value
|Ethan’s Ho-Oh ex
|090/063
|Ultra Rare
|$50—$60
As a general rule, if you’re opening Heat Wave Arena booster packs and you pull a card with Ethan, you’ve done well. All of the Trainer’s Pokémon cards are valuable to an extent, but Ethan is one to watch in this set—especially alongside his Ho-Oh.
4) Cynthia’s Garchomp ex (091/063)
|Card
|Number
|Type
|Estimated Value
|Cynthia’s Garchomp ex
|091/063
|Ultra Rare
|$60—$70
Ultra Rare cards can be somewhat divisive in the Pokémon community. Some people love them and treasure their rarity, while others dislike the bright, metallic aesthetic—but it should come as no surprise that Cynthia’s Garchomp ex holds plenty of value as an Ultra Rare.
Standing out as one of the most valuable chase cards in Heat Wave Arena, this dazzling card features both the legendary Trainer and the Mach Pokémon amidst a swirling background of golden sparkles.
3) Ethan’s Adventure (089/063)
|Card
|Number
|Type
|Estimated Value
|Ethan’s Adventure
|089/063
|Special Art Rare
|$70—$100
Full art Supporters can be hit or miss when it comes to value, but this card has caught the eye of the collectors community already thanks to its lively composition and cheerful aesthetic. Beloved critters like Cyndaquil and Pichu feature alongside Ethan, adding extra flair.
2) Ethan’s Ho-Oh ex (086/063)
|Card
|Number
|Type
|Estimated Value
|Ethan’s Ho-Oh ex
|086/063
|Special Art Rare
|$150—$175
Out of all the Trainers in Heat Wave Arena, Ethan is the most important one to watch as a collector. Almost every iteration of a Trainer’s Pokémon with Ethan has gone down well with the community online so far, with the Special Art Rare for Ho-Oh ex being a heavy-hitter.
1) Cynthia’s Garchomp ex (087/063)
|Card
|Number
|Type
|Estimated Value
|Cynthia’s Garchomp ex
|087/063
|Special Art Rare
|$200—$300
Currently, the Special Art Rare for Cynthia’s Garchomp ex is listed as the most valuable Heat Wave Arena card and it’s easy to see why collectors are already in love with it.
The dynamic artwork places the viewer right in the middle of a stadium battle, with Garchomp gearing up for a fierce attack and the audience celebrating in the background. Pokémon cards that tell a story are always popular with collectors, especially if they feature fan-favorite characters like this one.
The prices for Heat Wave Arena cards are likely to dip and change dramatically due to the set being brand new at the time of writing, so shop around if there’s a card you like the look of. We’ll keep this guide updated with the most valuable chase cards, so make sure to check back.
Published: Mar 14, 2025 04:39 pm