Pokémon TCG Heat Wave Arena is a small but mighty set, featuring impeccable art. Here are the 10 most expensive Heat Wave Arena chase cards.

Featuring a slew of fan-favorite characters and powerful Pokémon, Heat Wave Arena is the latest Japanese set to join the Pokémon Trading Card Game. It’s a well-designed, colorful set, with plenty of beautiful full art gems to chase.

Recommended Videos

To help you find the most valuable cards for your binders, we’ve picked out the top 10 most expensive cards in Pokémon TCG Heat Wave Arena right now.

10 most valuable Pokémon cards in Heat Wave Arena

Pokémon TCG Heat Wave Arena features 63 base cards with 29 Secret Rares, making up a total of 92 cards. It’s on the smaller side, but it’s still a set that’s worth paying attention to as a collector due to the popularity of the featured characters and the quality of the artwork.

To find the most expensive Heat Wave Arena Pokémon cards, we’ve used data from eBay, Card Market, and Card Trader.

This set came out on March 14 in Japan, meaning that this data is still incredibly fresh and prices are subject to change, which is why our prices are currently listed as estimated values. We’ll keep this chase card guide updated as the prices settle down post-launch.

10) Arven’s Greedent (075/063)

This adorable card shows a very hungry squirrel. Images via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Number Type Estimated Value Arven’s Greedent 075/063 Art Rare $10—$20

Starting off strong, this Art Rare is a perfect example of how much vibrancy the Trainer’s Pokémon cards have in Heat Wave Arena. It’s colorful and cozy, and it captures the personality of both Arven and Greedent in a natural way.

9) MC’s Hype (082/063)

This lively card is bright and energetic. Images via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Number Type Estimated Value MC’s Hype 082/063 Super Rare $17—$20

While it may not feature a well-known character like Misty or Cynthia, this card has still made an impact on the collector’s community thanks to its vibrant, energetic artwork. It’s not the most expensive card in the set by any means, but it still holds value and it’s worth sleeving if you come across it.

8) Misty’s Psyduck (071/063)

This card holds the potential to gain even more value. Images via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Number Type Estimated Value Misty’s Psyduck 071/063 Art Rare $24—30

Fans of the Pokémon anime are bound to love this card. Misty and her Psyduck are an iconic duo, and this whimsical card shows them swimming in a fast-moving river. If you manage to pull this, pop it in your binder and take good care of it as it could develop in value over time.

7) Ethan’s Typhlosion (070/063)

Arguably one of the coolest cards in the set. Images via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Number Type Estimated Value Ethan’s Typhlosion 070/063 Special Art Rare $25—30

With a myriad of jewel tones and a fierce, mid-battle shot of both characters, this card is an art collector’s dream.

It’s surprising that Ethan’s Typhlosion isn’t higher up the list in terms of value right now, especially considering the prices that Ethan’s Ho-Oh ex is popping up for online.

6) Arven’s Mabosstiff (088/063)

This delightful card could potentially spike in value. Images via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Number Type Estimated Value Arven’s Mabosstiff 088/063 Special Art Rare $30—$45

Fans of the Scarlet and Violet story are sure to love this piece. The artwork shows Arven sharing a sandwich with his beloved Mabosstiff, checking out a map while they settle down in their camp for the night.

It’s cozy and comforting, and it’s one that we’re predicting may spike in value somewhat over the coming weeks based on the characters depicted.

5) Ethan’s Ho-Oh ex (090/063)

If you pull a card with Ethan on it, you’ve struck gold. Images via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Number Type Estimated Value Ethan’s Ho-Oh ex 090/063 Ultra Rare $50—$60

As a general rule, if you’re opening Heat Wave Arena booster packs and you pull a card with Ethan, you’ve done well. All of the Trainer’s Pokémon cards are valuable to an extent, but Ethan is one to watch in this set—especially alongside his Ho-Oh.

4) Cynthia’s Garchomp ex (091/063)

Ultra Rares are a treat to find in a booster pack. Images via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Number Type Estimated Value Cynthia’s Garchomp ex 091/063 Ultra Rare $60—$70

Ultra Rare cards can be somewhat divisive in the Pokémon community. Some people love them and treasure their rarity, while others dislike the bright, metallic aesthetic—but it should come as no surprise that Cynthia’s Garchomp ex holds plenty of value as an Ultra Rare.

Standing out as one of the most valuable chase cards in Heat Wave Arena, this dazzling card features both the legendary Trainer and the Mach Pokémon amidst a swirling background of golden sparkles.

3) Ethan’s Adventure (089/063)

This card is dynamic and rich. Images via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Number Type Estimated Value Ethan’s Adventure 089/063 Special Art Rare $70—$100

Full art Supporters can be hit or miss when it comes to value, but this card has caught the eye of the collectors community already thanks to its lively composition and cheerful aesthetic. Beloved critters like Cyndaquil and Pichu feature alongside Ethan, adding extra flair.

2) Ethan’s Ho-Oh ex (086/063)

Ethan’s cards are well designed and powerful. Images via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Number Type Estimated Value Ethan’s Ho-Oh ex 086/063 Special Art Rare $150—$175

Out of all the Trainers in Heat Wave Arena, Ethan is the most important one to watch as a collector. Almost every iteration of a Trainer’s Pokémon with Ethan has gone down well with the community online so far, with the Special Art Rare for Ho-Oh ex being a heavy-hitter.

1) Cynthia’s Garchomp ex (087/063)

This card is already a hit with collectors. Images via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Number Type Estimated Value Cynthia’s Garchomp ex 087/063 Special Art Rare $200—$300

Currently, the Special Art Rare for Cynthia’s Garchomp ex is listed as the most valuable Heat Wave Arena card and it’s easy to see why collectors are already in love with it.

The dynamic artwork places the viewer right in the middle of a stadium battle, with Garchomp gearing up for a fierce attack and the audience celebrating in the background. Pokémon cards that tell a story are always popular with collectors, especially if they feature fan-favorite characters like this one.

The prices for Heat Wave Arena cards are likely to dip and change dramatically due to the set being brand new at the time of writing, so shop around if there’s a card you like the look of. We’ll keep this guide updated with the most valuable chase cards, so make sure to check back.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy