All Pokémon Heat Wave Arena cards

We've got all the details on every card in Pokémon's Heat Wave Arena set.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Mar 10, 2025 05:54 am

New Pokémon TCG sets continue to come thick and fast, with Heat Wave Arena the latest set to drop in Japan.

Pokémon TCG sets in Japan have a strong popularity, which continues to grow, and are important for western releases in the TCG too as they highlight upcoming cards and drop hints at future sets, so there’s plenty to keep tabs on.

For all the details on every card in Pokémon‘s Heat Wave Arena set, look no further than our guide below.

Pokémon TCG Heat Wave Arena card list

Releasing in Japan on March 14, Heat Wave Arena continues to focus on Trainer’s Pokémon following their return to the TCG in January’s Battle Partners. In the latest set, Misty, Ethan, and Cynthia are among those getting attention. The set is also translated as “Hot Air Arena” in some cases.

The cards featured in Heat Wave Arena will make up the Destined Rivals set releasing in the west in May, alongside the cards featured in The Glory of Team Rocket Japanese set.

ImageCard nameCard numberTypeRarity
Ethan's Pinsir from Heat Wave ArenaEthan’s Pinser001/063GrassU
Yanma from Heat Wave ArenaYanma002/063GrassC
Yanmega ex from Heat Wave ArenaYanmega ex003/063GrassRR
Cynthia's Roselia from Heat Wave ArenaCynthia’s Roselia004/063GrassC
Cynthia's Roserade from Heat Wave ArenaCynthia’s Roserade005/063GrassR
Shaymin from Heat Wave ArenaShaymin006/063GrassU
Dwebble from Heat Wave ArenaDwebble007/063GrassC
Crustle from Heat Wave ArenaCrustle008/063GrassR
Applin from Heat Wave ArenaApplin009/063GrassC
Dipplin from Heat Wave ArenaDipplin010/063GrassC
Hydrapple from Heat Wave ArenaHydrapple011/063GrassR
Teal Mask Ogerpon from Heat Wave ArenaTeal Mask Ogerpon012/063GrassU
Ponyta from Heat Wave ArenaPonyta013/063FireC
Rapidash from Heat Wave ArenaRapidash014/063FireU
Ethan's Cyndaquil from Heat Wave ArenaEthan’s Cyndaquil015/063FireC
Ethan's Quilava from Heat Wave ArenaEthan’s Quilava016/063FireC
Ethan's Typhlosion from Heat Wave ArenaEthan’s Typhlosion017/063FireR
Ethan's Slugma from Heat Wave ArenaEthan’s Slugma018/063FireC
Ethan's Magcargo from Heat Wave ArenaEthan’s Magcargo019/063FireR
Ethan's Ho-Oh ex from Heat Wave ArenaEthan’s Ho-Oh ex020/063FireRR
Hearthflame Mask Ogerpon from Heat Wave ArenaHearthflame Mask Ogerpom021/063FireU
Misty's Psyduck from Heat Wave ArenaMisty’s Psyduck022/063WaterC
Misty's Staryu from Heat Wave ArenaMisty’s Staryu023/063WaterC
Misty's Starmie from Heat Wave ArenaMisty’s Starmie024/063WaterU
Misty's Magikarp from Heat Wave ArenaMisty’s Magikarp025/063WaterC
Misty's Gyarados from Heat Wave ArenaMisty’s Gyarados026/063WaterR
Misty's Lapras from Heat Wave ArenaMisty’s Lapras027/063WaterC
Cynthia's Feebas from Heat Wave ArenaCynthia’s Feebas028/063WaterC
Cynthia's Milotic from Heat Wave ArenaCynthia’s Milotic029/063WaterU
Buizel from Heat Wave ArenaBuizel030/063WaterC
Floatzel from Heat Wave ArenaFloatzel031/063WaterU
Dondonzo ex from Heat Wave ArenaDondozo ex032/063WaterRR
Wellspring Mask Ogerpon from Heat Wave ArenaWellspring Mask Ogerpon033/063WaterU
Electabuzz from Heat Wave ArenaElectabuzz034/063ElectricC
Electivire ex from Heat Wave ArenaElectivire ex035/063ElectricRR
Ethan's Pichu from Heat Wave ArenaEthan’s Pichu036/063ElectricC
Electrike from Heat Wave ArenaElectrike037/063ElectricC
Manectric from Heat Wave ArenaManectric038/063ElectricC
Rotom from Heat Wave ArenaRotom039/063ElectricC
Zeraora from Heat Wave ArenaZeraora040/063ElectricR
Ethan's Sudowoodo from Heat Wave ArenaEthan’s Sudowoodo041/063FightingC
Cynthia's Gible from Heat Wave ArenaCynthia’s Gible042/063FightingC
Cynthia's Gabite from Heat Wave ArenaCynthia’s Gabite043/063FightingC
Cynthia's Garchomp ex from Heat Wave ArenaCynthia’s Garchomp ex044/063FightingRR
Mudbray from Heat Wave ArenaMudbray045/063FightingC
Mudsdale from Heat Wave ArenaMudsdale046/063FightingU
Arven's Toedscool from Heat Wave ArenaArven’s Toedscool047/063FightingC
Arven's Toedscruel from Heat Wave ArenaArven’s Toedscruel048/063FightingU
Cornerstone Mask Ogerpon from Heat Wave ArenaCornerstone Mask Ogerpon049/063FightingU
Cynthia's Spiritomb from Heat Wave ArenaCynthia’s Spiritomb050/063DarknessU
Arven's Maschiff from Heat Wave ArenaArven’s Maschiff051/063DarknessU
Arven's Mabosstiff ex from Heat Wave ArenaArven’s Mabosstiff ex052/063DarknessRR
Tauros from Heat Wave ArenaTauros053/063ColorlessC
Arven's Skwovet from Heat Wave ArenaArven’s Skwovet054/063ColorlessC
Arven's Greedent from Heat Wave ArenaArven’s Greedent055/063ColorlessR
Sacred Ash from Heat Wave ArenaSacred Ash056/063TrainerU
Arven's Sandwich from Heat Wave ArenaArven’s Sandwich057/063TrainerU
Switch from Heat Wave ArenaSwitch058/063TrainerU
Pokemon Catcher from Heat Wave ArenaPokémon Catcher059/063TrainerU
Cynthia's Power Weight from Heat Wave ArenaCynthia’s Power Weight060/063Pokémon ToolU
MC's Hype from Heat Wave ArenaMC’s Hype061/063SupporterU
Judge from from Heat Wave ArenaJudge062/063SupporterU
Ethan's Adventure from Heat Wave ArenaEthan’s Adventure063/063SupporterU
Cynthia's Roserade from Heat Wave ArenaCynthia’s Roserade065/063GrassAR
Crustle from Heat Wave ArenaCrustle067/063GrassAR
Hydraooke from Heat Wave ArenaHydrapple068/063GrassAR
Rapidash from Heat Wave ArenaRapidash069/063FireAR
Ethan's Typhlosion from Heat Wave Arena.Ethan’s Typhlosion070/063FireAR
Misty's Psyduck from Heat Wave Arena.Misty’s Psyduck071/63WaterAR
Rotom from Heat Wave ArenaRotom074/063ElectricAR
Arven's Greedent from Heat Wave ArenaArven’s Greedent075/063ColorlessAR
Cynthia's Garchomp ex from Heat Wave ArenaCynthia’s Garchomp ex080/063FightingSR
Arven's Mabosstiff from Heat Wave Arena.Arven’s Mabosstiff ex081/063DarknessSR
Ethan's Ho-Oh from Heat Wave ArenaEthan’s Ho-Oh ex086/063FireSAR
Cynthia's Garchomp from Heat Wave ArenaCynthia’s Garchomp ex087/063FightingSAR
