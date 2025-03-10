All Pokémon Heat Wave Arena cards

We've got all the details on every card in Pokémon's Heat Wave Arena set.

New Pokémon TCG sets continue to come thick and fast, with Heat Wave Arena the latest set to drop in Japan.

Pokémon TCG sets in Japan have a strong popularity, which continues to grow, and are important for western releases in the TCG too as they highlight upcoming cards and drop hints at future sets, so there’s plenty to keep tabs on.

For all the details on every card in Pokémon‘s Heat Wave Arena set, look no further than our guide below.

Pokémon TCG Heat Wave Arena card list

Releasing in Japan on March 14, Heat Wave Arena continues to focus on Trainer’s Pokémon following their return to the TCG in January’s Battle Partners. In the latest set, Misty, Ethan, and Cynthia are among those getting attention. The set is also translated as “Hot Air Arena” in some cases.

The cards featured in Heat Wave Arena will make up the Destined Rivals set releasing in the west in May, alongside the cards featured in The Glory of Team Rocket Japanese set.

Image Card name Card number Type Rarity Ethan’s Pinser 001/063 Grass U Yanma 002/063 Grass C Yanmega ex 003/063 Grass RR Cynthia’s Roselia 004/063 Grass C Cynthia’s Roserade 005/063 Grass R Shaymin 006/063 Grass U Dwebble 007/063 Grass C Crustle 008/063 Grass R Applin 009/063 Grass C Dipplin 010/063 Grass C Hydrapple 011/063 Grass R Teal Mask Ogerpon 012/063 Grass U Ponyta 013/063 Fire C Rapidash 014/063 Fire U Ethan’s Cyndaquil 015/063 Fire C Ethan’s Quilava 016/063 Fire C Ethan’s Typhlosion 017/063 Fire R Ethan’s Slugma 018/063 Fire C Ethan’s Magcargo 019/063 Fire R Ethan’s Ho-Oh ex 020/063 Fire RR Hearthflame Mask Ogerpom 021/063 Fire U Misty’s Psyduck 022/063 Water C Misty’s Staryu 023/063 Water C Misty’s Starmie 024/063 Water U Misty’s Magikarp 025/063 Water C Misty’s Gyarados 026/063 Water R Misty’s Lapras 027/063 Water C Cynthia’s Feebas 028/063 Water C Cynthia’s Milotic 029/063 Water U Buizel 030/063 Water C Floatzel 031/063 Water U Dondozo ex 032/063 Water RR Wellspring Mask Ogerpon 033/063 Water U Electabuzz 034/063 Electric C Electivire ex 035/063 Electric RR Ethan’s Pichu 036/063 Electric C Electrike 037/063 Electric C Manectric 038/063 Electric C Rotom 039/063 Electric C Zeraora 040/063 Electric R Ethan’s Sudowoodo 041/063 Fighting C Cynthia’s Gible 042/063 Fighting C Cynthia’s Gabite 043/063 Fighting C Cynthia’s Garchomp ex 044/063 Fighting RR Mudbray 045/063 Fighting C Mudsdale 046/063 Fighting U Arven’s Toedscool 047/063 Fighting C Arven’s Toedscruel 048/063 Fighting U Cornerstone Mask Ogerpon 049/063 Fighting U Cynthia’s Spiritomb 050/063 Darkness U Arven’s Maschiff 051/063 Darkness U Arven’s Mabosstiff ex 052/063 Darkness RR Tauros 053/063 Colorless C Arven’s Skwovet 054/063 Colorless C Arven’s Greedent 055/063 Colorless R Sacred Ash 056/063 Trainer U Arven’s Sandwich 057/063 Trainer U Switch 058/063 Trainer U Pokémon Catcher 059/063 Trainer U Cynthia’s Power Weight 060/063 Pokémon Tool U MC’s Hype 061/063 Supporter U Judge 062/063 Supporter U Ethan’s Adventure 063/063 Supporter U Cynthia’s Roserade 065/063 Grass AR Crustle 067/063 Grass AR Hydrapple 068/063 Grass AR Rapidash 069/063 Fire AR Ethan’s Typhlosion 070/063 Fire AR Misty’s Psyduck 071/63 Water AR Rotom 074/063 Electric AR Arven’s Greedent 075/063 Colorless AR Cynthia’s Garchomp ex 080/063 Fighting SR Arven’s Mabosstiff ex 081/063 Darkness SR Ethan’s Ho-Oh ex 086/063 Fire SAR Cynthia’s Garchomp ex 087/063 Fighting SAR

