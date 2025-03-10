All Pokémon Heat Wave Arena cards

New Pokémon TCG sets continue to come thick and fast, with Heat Wave Arena the latest set to drop in Japan.
Pokémon TCG sets in Japan have a strong popularity, which continues to grow, and are important for western releases in the TCG too as they highlight upcoming cards and drop hints at future sets, so there’s plenty to keep tabs on.
For all the details on every card in Pokémon‘s Heat Wave Arena set, look no further than our guide below.
Pokémon TCG Heat Wave Arena card list
Releasing in Japan on March 14, Heat Wave Arena continues to focus on Trainer’s Pokémon following their return to the TCG in January’s Battle Partners. In the latest set, Misty, Ethan, and Cynthia are among those getting attention. The set is also translated as “Hot Air Arena” in some cases.
The cards featured in Heat Wave Arena will make up the Destined Rivals set releasing in the west in May, alongside the cards featured in The Glory of Team Rocket Japanese set.
|Image
|Card name
|Card number
|Type
|Rarity
|Ethan’s Pinser
|001/063
|Grass
|U
|Yanma
|002/063
|Grass
|C
|Yanmega ex
|003/063
|Grass
|RR
|Cynthia’s Roselia
|004/063
|Grass
|C
|Cynthia’s Roserade
|005/063
|Grass
|R
|Shaymin
|006/063
|Grass
|U
|Dwebble
|007/063
|Grass
|C
|Crustle
|008/063
|Grass
|R
|Applin
|009/063
|Grass
|C
|Dipplin
|010/063
|Grass
|C
|Hydrapple
|011/063
|Grass
|R
|Teal Mask Ogerpon
|012/063
|Grass
|U
|Ponyta
|013/063
|Fire
|C
|Rapidash
|014/063
|Fire
|U
|Ethan’s Cyndaquil
|015/063
|Fire
|C
|Ethan’s Quilava
|016/063
|Fire
|C
|Ethan’s Typhlosion
|017/063
|Fire
|R
|Ethan’s Slugma
|018/063
|Fire
|C
|Ethan’s Magcargo
|019/063
|Fire
|R
|Ethan’s Ho-Oh ex
|020/063
|Fire
|RR
|Hearthflame Mask Ogerpom
|021/063
|Fire
|U
|Misty’s Psyduck
|022/063
|Water
|C
|Misty’s Staryu
|023/063
|Water
|C
|Misty’s Starmie
|024/063
|Water
|U
|Misty’s Magikarp
|025/063
|Water
|C
|Misty’s Gyarados
|026/063
|Water
|R
|Misty’s Lapras
|027/063
|Water
|C
|Cynthia’s Feebas
|028/063
|Water
|C
|Cynthia’s Milotic
|029/063
|Water
|U
|Buizel
|030/063
|Water
|C
|Floatzel
|031/063
|Water
|U
|Dondozo ex
|032/063
|Water
|RR
|Wellspring Mask Ogerpon
|033/063
|Water
|U
|Electabuzz
|034/063
|Electric
|C
|Electivire ex
|035/063
|Electric
|RR
|Ethan’s Pichu
|036/063
|Electric
|C
|Electrike
|037/063
|Electric
|C
|Manectric
|038/063
|Electric
|C
|Rotom
|039/063
|Electric
|C
|Zeraora
|040/063
|Electric
|R
|Ethan’s Sudowoodo
|041/063
|Fighting
|C
|Cynthia’s Gible
|042/063
|Fighting
|C
|Cynthia’s Gabite
|043/063
|Fighting
|C
|Cynthia’s Garchomp ex
|044/063
|Fighting
|RR
|Mudbray
|045/063
|Fighting
|C
|Mudsdale
|046/063
|Fighting
|U
|Arven’s Toedscool
|047/063
|Fighting
|C
|Arven’s Toedscruel
|048/063
|Fighting
|U
|Cornerstone Mask Ogerpon
|049/063
|Fighting
|U
|Cynthia’s Spiritomb
|050/063
|Darkness
|U
|Arven’s Maschiff
|051/063
|Darkness
|U
|Arven’s Mabosstiff ex
|052/063
|Darkness
|RR
|Tauros
|053/063
|Colorless
|C
|Arven’s Skwovet
|054/063
|Colorless
|C
|Arven’s Greedent
|055/063
|Colorless
|R
|Sacred Ash
|056/063
|Trainer
|U
|Arven’s Sandwich
|057/063
|Trainer
|U
|Switch
|058/063
|Trainer
|U
|Pokémon Catcher
|059/063
|Trainer
|U
|Cynthia’s Power Weight
|060/063
|Pokémon Tool
|U
|MC’s Hype
|061/063
|Supporter
|U
|Judge
|062/063
|Supporter
|U
|Ethan’s Adventure
|063/063
|Supporter
|U
|Cynthia’s Roserade
|065/063
|Grass
|AR
|Crustle
|067/063
|Grass
|AR
|Hydrapple
|068/063
|Grass
|AR
|Rapidash
|069/063
|Fire
|AR
|Ethan’s Typhlosion
|070/063
|Fire
|AR
|Misty’s Psyduck
|071/63
|Water
|AR
|Rotom
|074/063
|Electric
|AR
|Arven’s Greedent
|075/063
|Colorless
|AR
|Cynthia’s Garchomp ex
|080/063
|Fighting
|SR
|Arven’s Mabosstiff ex
|081/063
|Darkness
|SR
|Ethan’s Ho-Oh ex
|086/063
|Fire
|SAR
|Cynthia’s Garchomp ex
|087/063
|Fighting
|SAR
Published: Mar 10, 2025 05:54 am