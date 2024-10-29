All Spotlight Hours in Pokémon Go (November 2024)

With a new month upon us in Pokémon Go, a host of new Pokémon are set to appear in the weekly Spotlight Hours, offering an abundance of spawns and additional bonuses for everyone participating in the hour-long events.

Spotlight Hours are popular weekly events that last for a single hour every Tuesday, week after week. During these events, a single Pokémon spawns for the entire duration of the Spotlight Hour, giving trainers the chance to add it and any evolutions it might have to their Pokédex—or, if they’re lucky, they might encounter a Shiny version.

Not every Pokémon that appears during these hours can be Shiny, though, and the bonuses you get differ weekly. Some trainers skip the Spotlight Hour if the Pokémon or bonus isn’t worth it. It’s down to your opinion and what you want from each one.

Multiple Pokémon are set to be featured in Spotlight Hours this month, and we’ve compiled a list of them below.

All Pokémon Go 2024 Spotlight Hours, spawns, and bonuses this month

Spotlight Hour Pokémon Spotlight Hour Date and Time Spotlight Bonus Can it be shiny? Surskit Nov. 5, 2024 2x Transfer Candy Yes Smoliv Nov. 12, 2024 2x Evolution XP Yes Teddiursa Nov. 19, 2024 2x Catch Stardust Yes Combee Nov. 19, 2024 2x Catch Stardust Yes Joltik Nov. 26, 2024 2x Catch EXP Yes

Spotlight Hours occur from 6pm to 7pm local time in Pokémon Go on the above-listed days. They always happen on Tuesday. Each month, new Pokémon are added that can and can’t be shiny, so be sure to check before heading out to make sure you aren’t looking for a Shiny Pokémon that doesn’t exist in-game yet.

Each Tuesday, you get additional event bonuses as well that change every week. They can range from double XP for completing certain actions, getting more Candy to help evolve your Pokémon or make them stronger, or additional bonuses fit the season the Spotlight Hour is taking place in.

On top of Spotlight Hours, trainers heading out Monday evening between 6pm to 7pm can participate in Max Mondays, an event focused around Max Battles that spawn a singular Pokémon in every Max Raid Den around the local area. Most of these Pokémon can be fought solo, but it doesn’t hurt to take a team of trainers out with you if one of the Pokémon available can also be Shiny that week.

Be sure to come back monthly when we update the list with the new Pokémon on offer, so you can decide whether or not it’s worth the hour-long trip at the small chance of getting a Pokémon you need for your Pokédex or an increased hope of getting a Shiny Pokémon you have been looking for.

