Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Promotional art for Pokemon Go's eighth anniversary including a Dynamax Wartortle.
Image via Niantic
Category:
Pokémon

All Spotlight Hours in Pokémon Go (November 2024)

Be sure to know what your looking for before you head out Tuesday evening.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|

Published: Oct 29, 2024 05:39 am

With a new month upon us in Pokémon Go, a host of new Pokémon are set to appear in the weekly Spotlight Hours, offering an abundance of spawns and additional bonuses for everyone participating in the hour-long events.

Recommended Videos

Spotlight Hours are popular weekly events that last for a single hour every Tuesday, week after week. During these events, a single Pokémon spawns for the entire duration of the Spotlight Hour, giving trainers the chance to add it and any evolutions it might have to their Pokédex—or, if they’re lucky, they might encounter a Shiny version.

Not every Pokémon that appears during these hours can be Shiny, though, and the bonuses you get differ weekly. Some trainers skip the Spotlight Hour if the Pokémon or bonus isn’t worth it. It’s down to your opinion and what you want from each one.

Multiple Pokémon are set to be featured in Spotlight Hours this month, and we’ve compiled a list of them below.

All Pokémon Go 2024 Spotlight Hours, spawns, and bonuses this month

Stacks on stacks of Pokecoins.
Lots to look forward to this month. Image via Niantic
Spotlight Hour PokémonSpotlight Hour Date and TimeSpotlight BonusCan it be shiny?
SurskitNov. 5, 20242x Transfer CandyYes
SmolivNov. 12, 20242x Evolution XPYes
TeddiursaNov. 19, 20242x Catch StardustYes
CombeeNov. 19, 20242x Catch StardustYes
JoltikNov. 26, 20242x Catch EXPYes

Spotlight Hours occur from 6pm to 7pm local time in Pokémon Go on the above-listed days. They always happen on Tuesday. Each month, new Pokémon are added that can and can’t be shiny, so be sure to check before heading out to make sure you aren’t looking for a Shiny Pokémon that doesn’t exist in-game yet.

Each Tuesday, you get additional event bonuses as well that change every week. They can range from double XP for completing certain actions, getting more Candy to help evolve your Pokémon or make them stronger, or additional bonuses fit the season the Spotlight Hour is taking place in.

On top of Spotlight Hours, trainers heading out Monday evening between 6pm to 7pm can participate in Max Mondays, an event focused around Max Battles that spawn a singular Pokémon in every Max Raid Den around the local area. Most of these Pokémon can be fought solo, but it doesn’t hurt to take a team of trainers out with you if one of the Pokémon available can also be Shiny that week.

Be sure to come back monthly when we update the list with the new Pokémon on offer, so you can decide whether or not it’s worth the hour-long trip at the small chance of getting a Pokémon you need for your Pokédex or an increased hope of getting a Shiny Pokémon you have been looking for.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.
twitter