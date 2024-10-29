Pokémon Go all Max Battles (November 2024)

A new month of Pokémon Go Max Battles is here, with brand new Pokémon making their way into Max Battles in your local neighborhood.

Max Battles is a unique mechanic added in September 2024 in Pokémon Go, introducing Dynamax Pokémon in unique Power Spots. These spots are minor four-player raids in random places in the overworld. Power Spots only appear in a certain location for a few days before disappearing and reappearing somewhere else entirely.

You can take part in Max Battles using Max Particles, which you get by walking, interacting with Power Spots, or defeating Dynamax Pokémon. If you successfully defeat a Pokémon at these Power Spots, you can capture it. You can only use Dynamax Pokémon you’ve already caught to take on Pokémon at Power Spots, so it’s a good idea to capture a few for future big releases.

Equally, since October 2024, Gigantamax Pokémon have also started to appear during special events. While we won’t be sharing the Gigantamax Pokémon offerings here, be sure to check the events board in-game to know if a Gigantamax Pokémon is on their way, as you’ll need at least ten trainers locally to take them on.

The Pokémon on offer in Max Battles changes monthly, with the current offerings including the following.

Pokémon Go Max Battles full schedule this month

October’s content update is creeping its way to #PokemonGO! 🗓️🍂 pic.twitter.com/vGM2zf8hUK — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) September 24, 2024

Max Battle boss Raid schedule dates Can it be Shiny? Bulbasaur Start: Nov. 1

End: Dec. 3 Yes Charmander Start: Nov. 1

End: Dec. 3 Yes Squirtle Start: Nov. 1

End: Dec. 3 Yes Grookey Start: Nov. 1

End: Dec. 3 No Scorbunny Start: Nov. 1

End: Dec. 3 No Sobble Start: Nov. 1

End: Dec. 3 No Drillbur Start. Nov. 18

End: Nov. 22 Yes Dynamax Toxtricity Start. Nov. 23

End: Nov. 24 Yes Gigantamax Toxtricity Start. Nov. 23

End: Nov. 24 Yes

Max Monday Pokémon Go full schedule this month

On top of the Pokémon on offer, Niantic offers special events known as Max Mondays every Monday of each month.

During a set time, Max Pokémon spawn in abundance from 6pm to 7pm local time to give trainers the best chance possible at finding specific Dynamax Pokémon and increasing the odds of potentially finding a Shiny version, should it be available. The Pokémon on offer include the following.

Max Battle boss Raid schedule date Can it be Shiny? Dynamax Charmander Nov. 11 Yes Dynamax Drillbur Nov. 18 Yes Dynamax Bulbasaur Nov. 25 Yes

Max Battles are the only way to get Dynamax Pokémon, so if you already a shiny version of the Pokémon on offer, you can’t Dynamax it and need to recapture another Shiny from a Max Battle to have a Dyanamax-available shiny form.

We don’t like this feature as it means you must recatch many of the Pokémon you might already own to take part in Max Battles, making the Dynamax mechanic feel slightly more tedious. But for now, all we can do is wait to see which other Pokémon join the Dynamax lineup over the next few months.

