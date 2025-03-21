Pokémon TCG Pocket is getting Shiny Pokémon and Ranked next week

Pokémon TCG Pocket’s next expansion, Shining Rivelry, has been revealed, and it is set to debut the first Shiny Pokémon cards in the mobile spinoff.

Set to launch on March 27, the new expansion set will be A2b and include many former cards with new Shiny Pokémon assets and new cards to collect. One of the first cards to be revealed is Shiny Charizard ex, not to be mistaken with the regular Charizard ex, as this one has its own moveset that could shake up the meta as we know it.

Lucario ex, Pacharisu, and other cards were also shown to get the Shiny treatment alongside new trainer cards like Red. One of the biggest reveals, though, was Iono, which is the game’s first self-hand shuffle card, but it will let your opponents shuffle their hands, too. It’s perfect for those much-needed resets when you don’t have anything you need in your hand at the time.

Beyond Shiny Pokémon, Shining Revelry also marks the debut for Pokémon from the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet video games, including charming illustrations for Tatsugiri, Sprigatito, and a nice looking 1-star Dodonzo card that was teased in the trailer.

Ranked is also set to launch on March 27, with the first season needing April 26. Players can compete in ranked matches against players around the world and receive an emblem based on their end-of-season ranking to display on their profile page.

To celebrate the launch of Shining Revelry, players can participate in new ex Starter Deck missions from March 27 to April 26. Players can complete in-game missions to receive a deck ticket they can exchange for one of nine starter decks. All cards in those decks will also become available to players once redeemed, making it a great way to get a bunch of cards for new players.

In addition, from April 1, players will also be able to obtain a stunning Shiny Charizard–themed display board and binder to show off their favorite cards.

So get ready, trainers! It’s time to save up all your cash and items to try and complete this new collection. Or at least find some of the new meta cards to help you climb the new ranked ladder.

