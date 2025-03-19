Pokémon TCG Pocket players have a dream fix for ‘directionless’ gameplay

Pokémon TCG Pocket players are certain that they've got the best fix for gameplay feeling 'directionless' after the Triumphant Light launch.

Pokémon TCG Pocket has changed and evolved dramatically over the months since its launch, introducing new sets, features like trading, and various events for fans to dip into.

Recommended Videos

Despite the consistent supply of content, some players feel lost, particularly after Triumphant Light. This themed booster pack shuffled the meta slightly but didn’t have as much impact as previous launches like Space-Time Smackdown, leaving some players bored and uninspired.

The topic of burnout and a lack of variety in gameplay emerged in a fan debate online, with one person sharing their frustration about the current state of the game. They queried whether any other Pocket fans were feeling bored, pointing to the post-Triumphant Light meta as the issue.

The player shared that Pocket felt as if it’d fallen into the same spot that they saw the standard Pokémon Trading Card Game in a number of times, with purely tech-focused decks featuring limited Pokémon and a lack of Stage Two critters.

While some players did dismiss the concerns and encourage the original player to experiment with new decks, some shared that they’d been playing less, only dipping into the game to open packs and calling the app “directionless.”

One declared that the Triumphant Light set was a “kick in the teeth” for deck variety, irritated with the abundance of Arceus Dialga lists.

It wasn’t just Triumphant Light getting dunked on in the thread, either. Players unloaded their frustrations about the lack of solo content and the 15-deck limit, saying that a fresh PVE game mode could be just the ticket to getting the community hyped again.

One player suggested that a randomized PVE mode could be exciting, saying, “Something on a rotation would be good.”

A few players toyed with the idea of adding Gym Leaders and even the Elite Four in some form of single-player campaign. This mode could feature themed decks or even specific challenges for players to complete, like beating a monotype deck with a type disadvantage.

One reader confirmed, “A fully fledged single player mode would absolutely make this game way more engaging for casual players.”

“I want them to do a gym circuit or something. Give me some GBA nostalgia vibes,” another joined in, saying that they’d love to see a medal system alongside a Gym Leader mode of some kind.

While there has been no official mention of a new solo mode, it doesn’t feel unrealistic—and it’s clear that a fair portion of the community would be interested in seeing more options for casual, single-player content.

For now, the next thing on the Pocket calendar is a Ranked mode, scheduled to drop at the end of March. No specific date has been confirmed for this feature yet, but we’ll be sure to update with any further information once it becomes available.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy