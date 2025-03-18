The Deep Depths event has come to Pokémon Go, introducing the latest Pokémon, Nickit. You have the opportunity to catch this elusive Pokémon in the wild for a limited time, and while you’re working on that, there’s also In The Nickit of Time Collection Challenge.

For this Collection Challenge, not only do you have get the new Pokémon, Nickit, but there are a handful of others you’ll also need to find. They should appearing in the wild, but there’s a bit of luck you need to rely on if you want to get them all before time runs out. We’ll be able to help narrow down your search, ensuring you finish each task. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete In The Nickit of Time Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go.

All Pokémon for In The Nickit of Time Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

Sneasel is a featured Pokémon in this Collection Challenge, and you’ll need to catch it to complete it. Image via Niantic

There are four Pokémon that are required for this challenge, and they should all appear in the wild during the Deep Depths event. This event will take place from March 19 to 24, concluding at 8pm in your local time zone. Similar to the Timed Research quests, if you don’t complete the challenge before the time runs out, it becomes unavailable, and you won’t receive any of the rewards. None of your progress is saved.

Here are the Pokémon you need to catch and evolve to complete In The Nickit of Time Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go.

Collection Pokémon How to catch Catch a Murkrow Murkrow has a chance to appear in the wild while exploring your neighborhoods Catch a Nickit Nickit has a chance to appear in the wild. You can catch it by hatching 7km eggs or by completing an event-exclusive Field Research to earn it as a reward. Catch a Purrloin Purrloin has the chance to appear in the wild Catch a Sneasel Sneasel has a chance to appear in the wild of your local area

All In The Nickit of Time Collection Challenge rewards: 1,000 Stardust, and a Liepard encounter

For many, Sneasel is the most common Pokémon in this featured group, but it is also a fantastic Pokémon to focus on and attempt to catch. Its final evolution, Weavile, is a favorite of ours for three and five-star raids and a great Pokémon to use against other players in the Battle League. An excuse to add this Pokémon to your collection is always a great idea, especially an event where you have additional chances to earn Candy for it.

The same goes for Murkrow, who has a great final evolution, Honchkrow. It might not be as powerful as our other favorite Dark and Flying-type Pokémon, Mandibuzz, but Honchkrow is a great choice if you need another raid partner choice to round out the rest of your team.

The other Pokémon, unfortunately, are not significant must-haves. Even though Nickit is a new Pokémon, it’s final evolution, Thievul, is not an impressive Pokémon. You mostly want to catch this Pokémon once to add it to your PokéDex, and then move on. We don’t expect to use this Pokémon in the Battle League or raids. It doesn’t have the best stats and has a subpar moveset that we don’t see being useful in Pokémon Go. Still, catching it at least once and evolving it is a good idea.

You have until the end of the Deep Depths event to complete this Collection Challenge. Similar to the Sea-volution Collection Challenge, you’ll add another badge to your profile for finishing it.

