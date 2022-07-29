How to catch Hisuian Sneasel in Pokémon Go

Hisuian Sneasel was introduced to Pokémon Go during the Hisuian Discoveries event, and so far, there is only one way for players to get hold of the Hisuian version of the Pokémon.

Along with Hisuian Growlithe, and Hisuian Voltorb, Hisuian Sneasel is only available from 7km Eggs for the event. Hisuian Qwilfish is also able to come out of 7km Eggs but spawns in the wild for the duration of the event as well.

It is unclear whether players will continue to be able to pull these Pokémon out of 7km Eggs after the event. There are some instances where Pokémon from events past are put into the rotation of possible hatches from Eggs, but there has been no indication from Niantic that people will be able to get the Hisuian version of these Pokémon when the event is over.

Players have until Aug. 2 at 8pm local time to get all four of the Pokémon. None of the Hisuian Pokémon, aside from Braviary on Raid Day, are available as Shiny, so players shouldn’t get their hopes up that they will hatch a Shiny Hisuian Pokémon.

Those who want to get the new Hisuian forms will need to clear out their 7km Eggs from before the event and get new ones in order to get them to spawn inside the Eggs. The Pokémon that comes out of the Egg is pre-determined when the Egg is given to the player, not when the player hatches the egg.

In order to get 7km Eggs, make sure that you refrain from spinning Pokéstops while you have space for Eggs, and instead open up gifts from friends until your inventory is full of 7km Eggs. Pokéstops will not give out 7km Eggs, so spinning one will not give players the Eggs with the Hisuian form Pokémon in them.