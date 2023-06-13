Pokémon Go players can once more get their hands on a highly coveted Legendary during Solstice Horizons event

Whether you play during the day or at night, there are tons of surprises in store.

Pokémon Go is preparing players for longer days and shorter nights with the upcoming Solstice Horizons event, highlighting a handful of Pokémon that either enjoy the heat of the sun or the tranquility of the moon. Thanks to new Special Research accompanying this event, players will also be able to get their hands on another Cosmog—meaning they’ll finally be given the chance to add either Solgaleo or Lunala to their Pokédexes.

Players who have reached trainer level five or higher and access the game between June 16 and 25 will be given access to a new Special Research story that will reward Cosmog and likely a generous amount of Cosmog Candies. Additionally, the Special Research can be purchased again via the in-game store until June 25 to get yet another opportunity to encounter Cosmog and all of the rewards along the way.

Outside of the Cosmog celebration, players will find different Pokémon in the wild depending on if it is day or night. During the daytime, players will find Ledyba, Murkrow, Solrock, Drifloon, Purrloin, Sewaddle, Cottonee, Petilil, and Fomantis more frequently, with a chance of finding Hisuian Sneasel. At night, Oddish, Spinarak, Misdreavus, Lunatone, Stunky, Venipede, Foongus, Phantump, and Fomantis will appear, as well as a slight chance of encountering Johtonian Sneasel. This will also be the first time players will be able to find a Shiny Fomantis.

Johtonian and Hisuian Sneasel, Rockruff, and Fomantis will appear in one-star Raids throughout the duration of the event, while Noctowl, Espeon, Umbreon, and Staraptor will headline three-star Raids. The Ultra Beast Niheligo returns to five-star Raids, this time with its Shiny form having a chance to grace players’ screens, while Mega Sceptile will battle opposite of trainers in Mega Raids.

Various new Field Research tasks will be added for the Solstice Horizons event, most of which will reward players with an encounter with Fomantis. Another chance to catch this Pokémon will be given to players who complete the event’s Collection Challenge, which has not yet been detailed in full.

Pokémon Go’s Solstice Horizons event will take place from June 16 at 10am local time to June 25 at 8pm local time and will include all of these bonuses for its duration. Players should make sure to log in at least once during this period to get the new Special Research featuring Cosmog, which can be completed any time after starting. The second copy of this research will only be available for purchase within the in-game store until the event ends and likely will not return.

