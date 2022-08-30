Cosmog, new events highlight Pokémon Go’s Season of Light in September

Get ready for a new adventure that might eventually lead you into Ultra Space.

The Season of Light will officially debut on Sept. 1, bringing an entirely new season of content to Pokémon Go centered around the Legendary Nebula Pokémon, Cosmog, and its evolution line for Solgaleo and Lunala.

Running from Sept. 1 to Dec. 1, players will get several new Pokémon appearing in five-star raids and Mega Raids, a few new events, and some special bonuses that will be live throughout the entire season—outside of a sporadic new visual effect.

Most of the new Pokémon haven’t been revealed yet, but you can expect the blanks to be filled in as the September event details are shared in full. Until then, players will be left guessing with the current overview.

Most of this overview pertains just to September’s content roadmap, with a little bit of overlap with October. More information about season-spanning content or events that play into future content will also be revealed over the next month.

But for now, here is what we know about the intro month for the Season of Light.

Pokémon Go Season of Light Seasonal Bonuses

Increased damage for Pokémon participating in raids remotely

Guaranteed Gifts from PokéStop spins

Increased Incense effectiveness while moving

Up to two free Raid Passes per day

Increased Stardust reward for Research Breakthroughs

Extra Stardust from Gifts

Nebula skies will be appearing periodically during the Season

Complete Special Research to unlock new components over the course of the Season

Pokémon Go September five-star and Mega Raid list

Five-star raids Sept. 1 to 13: Normal Forme Deoxys, Attack Forme Deoxys, Defense Forme Deoxys, Speed Forme Deoxys Sept. 13 to 27: TBA Sept. 27 to Oct. 8: Yveltal

Mega Raids Sept. 1 to 6: Mega Ampharos Sept. 6 to 16: TBA Sept. 16 to 27: TBA Sept. 27 to Oct. 8: Mega Lopunny



Pokémon Go September event schedule

Sept. 3: Inkay Limited Research Day (new)

Sept. 6 to 12: Psychic Spectacular

Sept. 10: Clefairy Commotion (new)

Sept. 11: Deoxys Raid Day

Sept. 16 to 21: Test Your Mettle (new)

Sept. 18: September Community Day

Sept. 23 to 25: Safari Zone: Goyang and tie-in (new)

Sept. 27 to Oct. 3: Fashion Week 2022

Pokémon Go September Raid Day hours

Runs from 6pm to 7pm local time every Wednesday, with the following Pokémon featured on the following dates:

Sept. 7: Normal Forme Deoxys, Attack Forme Deoxys, Defense Forme Deoxys, Speed Forme Deoxys

Sept. 14: TBA

Sept. 21: TBA

Sept. 28: Yveltal

Pokémon Go September Spotlight Hours

Runs from 6pm to 7pm local time every Tuesday, with the following Pokémon featured on the following dates: