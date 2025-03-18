8 LEGO Pokémon sets we need to see

You don’t need to pinch yourself, and you’re not dreaming. It’s true: a LEGO x Pokémon collaboration is finally happening, and we’re already dreaming about the sets we want to see.

It’s pretty big news, as a LEGO set geared around the Pokémon franchise has never been done, though there has been block-building elements with a long-term partnership with Mega Blocks. It seems that may be coming to an end though as, from 2026, we’ll finally get to see LEGO forms of Pokémon.

While it’s still very early days, there is endless potential for LEGO and Pokémon, with over 30 years of history to play with. My head is already spinning with ideas, so I’ve detailed eight sets I’d love to see made.

The LEGO Pokémon sets we need to see

Pallet Town

Only one place to start. Image via Pokemon

The starting point for the very first Pokémon games, Pallet Town is an ideal location for a LEGO set due to its relatively small size. Though it holds major significance in the franchise as the place where you choose your first ever partner Pokémon, there’s only three buildings—your house, your rival’s house, and Professor Oak’s lab.

LEGO sets come in two forms, those angled at children, for playing, and the larger, model-orientated sets geared towards adults. This LEGO set would probably fall into the former category—giving an area for kids to play and build, offering minifigures for the likes of Oak, Gary/Blue, Ash/Red, and Pikachu.

Pikachu

LEGO’s larger model sets have covered everything from T. Rex skeletons to Yoda, with the video game collaborations bringing a large Bowser into the mix. If any Pokémon was going to get a similar treatment, it would surely be Pikachu, the face of the franchise.

Pikachu is the jewel in the Pokémon crown, and the announcement of the collaboration even included a LEGO form of Pikachu’s tail—though it was a relatively small one, so it would need to be increased for such a set.

This would definitely be a collector’s dream, especially given the Bowser set consisted of almost 3,000 pieces. It wouldn’t need to be that big, though. LEGO Yoda was around 1,300, for example, and still stands at around 16 inches tall.

Pokémon Center

Get well soon. Image via Pokemon

The words “we hope to see you again” are forever etched into the minds of Pokémon players, with Nurse Joy’s care bringing our beloved partners back into full health. A LEGO Pokémon Center surely has to be on the cards, as it just makes too much sense.

With Nurse Joy and Chansey, along with the usual civilians inside, there’s a lot of potential for this set, including the customary healing machine. The great thing about this set, however, is that it works perfectly for both a play set designed for children and for those who want it for display.

Who knows, maybe they could have a minifigure who offers you a shady deal for a Magikarp too.

Celadon City Department Store

Having a LEGO Pokémart makes a lot of sense, especially if we get a Pokémon Center, but why not go one step further and have a set for the Celadon City Department Store? All floors would be packed full of items and minifigures, offering everything from healing items to evolution stones.

With six floors of shops, alongside a lobby and the rooftop, the Celadon City Department Store would be a hell of a lot of fun to build—and it could be designed in a way where it splits down the middle so you can open it up to play with the figures inside.

Cerulean City Gym

An iconic venue. Image via Pokemon

There’s a long list of gyms that could be given the LEGO treatment with the Pokémon collaboration, but Cerulean City must top the list—particularly as it would have to include one of the most beloved gym leaders ever, Misty.

The build would include everything we know and love about the Cerulean City gym, with the paths over the pool of water featuring Pokémon Trainers ready to issue a challenge and Misty waiting at the very end.

This set is another that would be great for both play and display, providing fun for all the ages.

Professor Oak’s Lab

Yes, this is covered by a potential Pallet Town build, but why not go one step further? A LEGO set for Professor Oak’s Lab would be near the very top of my wishlist, especially if it came with a table that had minifigures of Charmander, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur on it.

With minifigures for Professor Oak, his assistants, and of course the partner Pokémon, a LEGO Professor Oak’s lab would be pure nostalgia for all of us who have played since the very early days of the franchise.

Charizard

A surefire guarantee. Image via Pokemon

If Pikachu tops the list for Pokémon who can receive a huge build dedicated to them, Charizard surely isn’t too far behind. The final evolution form of Charmander is one of the most beloved Pokémon to exist, which Pokémon capitalizes on regularly by making it a chase card in the TCG and featuring in the latest releases.

Charizard would certainly be geared towards the older generation of builders, particularly if it had a size similar to Bowser, and the design would stand out due to the features which are not perhaps as easy to transfer into LEGO form.

Nidorino vs. Gengar

Battle sets are surely guaranteed for the Pokémon and LEGO collaboration. If that is the case, then Nidorino vs Gengar has to be top of the list. For those who have been with the franchise since the beginning, it’s a familiar battle.

Nidorino’s face-off with Gengar features in the opening sequence for Red and Blue, as well as being one of the first things shown in the Pokémon anime. There’s so much potential for this set, why not have a Game Boy at the front showing a picture of them battling and the set coming to life behind them?

I’m sure there’s a long list of battles fans want to have the LEGO treatment but, for me, Nidorino vs. Gengar is the only way to start.

