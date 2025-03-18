LEGO and Pokémon are teaming up for one of the most long-awaited collaborations ever

It’s finally happening. Two of the most popular hobbies on planet Earth are finally teaming up for a collaboration of epic proportions, and the possibilities are endless: LEGO Pokémon is coming.

“Electrify your imagination in 2026 and get ready to build something we’ve never built with LEGO bricks before,” the LEGO teaser website says, showing off LEGO blocks coming together to create a Pikachu tail.

Unfortunately (or fortunately, depending on your pessimism vs. optimism), the sets will not be released until 2026. But for now, the excitement can build until then as LEGO builders and Pokémon collectors alike can begin dreaming of the possibilities.

As two of the most common and popular hobbies in the world, this will likely be a hot commodity when it releases next year, so the hopes are that there won’t be Pokémon TCG-like Costco fight videos coming out of their releases.

Pokémon will now join the ranks of other legendary collaborations such as Star Wars, Marvel, DC Comics, and more, like video game franchises including Super Mario, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Minecraft.

There really is an endless amount of set ideas. Will there be minifigures, such as characters like Professor Oak, Ash, Misty, and others? How about full-fledged giant Pokémon model sets? Or a big Pokémon stadium to fit them all in?

Personally, I’m excited about the potential of a literal LEGO Pokémon video game. Imagine a classic game like Pokémon Red and Blue remade from the ground up in LEGO form. Oh, I need it so bad.

Pokémon previously had a deal with MEGA BLOKS, so it’s possible that whatever deal the company had with Mattel for those sets will expire next year, clearing the path for the LEGO collab to come together.

This is one of the most exciting hobbyist announcements in a long time, so buckle up because the hype will only build towards the 2026 release of these highly anticipated sets. And let the imaginations flow on what kind of sets you’d like to see because this collab could continue for eternity with over 1,000 Pokémon to choose from.

