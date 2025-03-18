How to complete Sea-volution Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

There are two Collection Challenges available in Pokémon Go during the Deep Depths event, and one of them is called Sea-volution. You’ll be focusing on the Water-based Pokémon that will appear for this event, alongside the debut of Nickit.

Recommended Videos

The Pokémon featured in this challenge are those with increased spawn rates that appear in the wild during the Deep Depths event. Not only do you have to add them to your collection, but you’ll need earn enough Candy to evolve them, which could be difficult based on where these Pokémon are spawning and how lucky you are. We’ll be breaking down how to catch every Pokémon featured in the Sea-volution Collection Challenge, and the rewards you get for finishing it in Pokémon Go.

All Pokémon for the Sea-volution Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

Clawitzer is a Pokémon you have to evolve to complete this Collection Challenge. Image via the Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

There are only three Pokémon you have to catch, but you do have to evolve them at least once while the Deep Depths event is live in Pokémon Go. This event is available from March 19 to 24, ending at 8pm in your local time zone. Given the name of the Deep Depths event, there are plenty of Water and Dark-type Pokémon appearing throughout it, celebrating the debut of Nickit. These mirror the Beloved Buddies and Lunar New Year Collection Challenges.

These are all the Pokémon you have to catch and evolve before the event ends to earn all rewards.

Collection Pokémon How to catch Catch a Clauncher Clauncher will appear in the wild, or you can catch it by hatching a 7km egg Catch a Frillish Frillish has a chance to appear in the wild Catch a Corphish Corphish has a chance to appear in the wild Evolve a Claucher into a Clawitzer You can evolve any Clauncher you catch by spending 50 Clauncher Candy, turning it into a Clawitzer Evolve a Frillish into a Jellicent You can evolve a Frillish of any form by spending 50 Frillish Candy, turning it into a Jellicent Evolve a Corphish into Crawdaunt You can evolve any Corphish you have by spending 50 Candy, turning it into a Crawdaunt

All completion rewards for Sea-volution Challenge: 3,000 XP, and a Lumineon Encounter

All of the Pokémon in this list should appear in the wild of your local area during the Deep Depths event. However, you also have a chance to catch a Clauncher when you attempt to hatch a 7km egg, which you can obtain by receiving gifts from friends. These gifts need to be exchanged during the event. If you opened a gift much earlier than this date and attempt to hatch a 7km egg, these don’t have a chance for Clauncher to appear.

For those who need additional Candy to evolve these Pokémon, a good way to get more is to place an incense on your character. While walking around, wild Pokémon have an increased chance to appear as you explore your local neighborhood. If you can’t walk around, placing a lure on a Pokéstop is an excellent alternative. Wild Pokémon in your local area have an increased chance to spawn around lures.

When the Deep Depths event wraps up, the Sea-volution Collection Challenge will disappear. You’ll want to ensure that you have completed all the Pokémon requirements to earn the rewards before time runs out. While this is happening, you can also work on the Deep Depths Timed Research, which is available to all players and provides Clauncher encounters.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy