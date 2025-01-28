How to complete Lunar New Year Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

The Lunar New Year 2025 event is here for Pokémon Go players, and during this time you’ll have the chance to complete an exclusive collection. The Pokémon featured in this collection all have to do with the Year of the Snake.

These Pokémon will appear throughout your local area while you’re playing. There are certain methods you’ll have to follow to find them all, but so long as you’re playing as you explore, they shouldn’t be too difficult to track down. Some are trickier than others to find, and you might be eager to find them as you complete exclusive event Field Research tasks, which do have PokéCoins are rewards. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Lunar New Year Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go.

All Pokémon for the Lunar New Year Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

Darumaka returns as a featured Pokémon for the Lunar New Year celebration. Image via the Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

There are five Pokémon you have to track down for the Lunar New Year 2025 Collection Challenge: Darumaka, Dunsparce, Ekans, Onix, and Snivy. Of these featured Pokémon, Darumaka stands out the most as the odd duck as it doesn’t represent a snake in any fashion. But Darumaka was featured in previous Lunar New Year events, and it makes sense that it’ll have an increased chance to reappear again. Plus, Darumaka and its evolved form, Darmanitan, are fairly strong Pokémon, and it’s always good to see them as available choices.

Thankfully, tracking down these Pokémon should not be the most difficult. Many of them are spawning throughout your local area during the Lunar New Year event, which takes place from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, giving you five days to catch them all at least once.

Here’s a full breakdown of all the Pokémon you need to catch to complete the Lunar New Year 2025 Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go, and how to find them.

Pokémon How to catch Darumaka You can find Darumaka spawning in your local area as you wander around and play the game. Dunsparce You can find Dunsparce spawning in your local area as you wander around and play the game. Ekans You can find Ekans spawning in your local area as you wander around and play the game. Onix You can find Onix spawning in your local area as you wander around and play the game. Snivy You can find Snivy spawning in your local area as you wander around and play the game.

All five of these Pokémon are spawning in the wild, which means you only need to wander around to find them. If you’re having trouble tracking one of them down, such as Onix, it might be a good idea to give an Incense to your character. The item only properly works if you’re actively walking around while using it. All five of these Pokémon have a chance to appear in their Shiny forms, but you have to be lucky to catch them.

They won’t appear elsewhere outside of finding these Pokémon in the wild. There are no exclusive raids or egg hatches where they can appear, except for Darumaka, who can appear as an event-exclusive Field Research task for catching 12 Pokémon. The others offer PokéCoins as rewards, the mobile game’s premium currency.

Beyond these five Pokémon, also expect to see Dratini and Gyarados appearing in the wild. These two will be a much rarer spawn to track down, so you can only find them if you’re lucky. You also have the chance to potentially catch these Pokémon in their Shiny forms.

