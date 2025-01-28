All Lunar New Year Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

The Lunar New Year event for Pokémon Go has begun. It celebrates the Year of the Snake, which means several snake-themed Pokémon are in the spotlight. All players will receive a Timed Research they can complete during this event and a Premium version for those who want more rewards.

Recommended Videos

There’s a free and premium version available. You don’t have to buy the premium version to get the most rewards for this event, but if you plan to play throughout the week, it never hurts to grab everything you can. The big rewards are in the free version, which offers several Zygarde cells, a hard-to-find currency to evolve your Zygarde. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete all Lunar New Year timed research tasks in Pokémon Go to get all the rewards.

How to complete Year of the Snake Timed Research in Pokémon Go

Celebrate the Snivy with the Year of the Snake Lunar New Year. Image via the Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports.

All players will get the Year of the Snake Timed Research when they log in during the Lunar New Year 2025 event for Pokémon Go. This event takes place from Jan. 28 to Feb. 2, giving everyone less than a week to participate. If you want to get the most from this event, try to log in at least at the beginning, giving you plenty of time to finish all the challenges associated with this Timed Research.

The main focus of this Timed Research is participating in Routes. These are guided paths created by other players throughout your local area and have multiple Pokémon you can encounter. You can make a Route if you’d instead follow it, but it needs to be approved before you can use it. You can click the Today View on the bottom right of the Pokémon Go menu to see a list of nearby Routes you can utilize.

Task one

All Tasks All Rewards Walk 1km while traveling in Routes One Zygarde Cell Walk 2km while traveling in Routes One Zygarde Cell Catch 10 Pokémon while traveling in Routes One Zygarde Cell Follow a Route One Zygarde Cell

All task one completion rewards: 5,000 XP, 5,000 Stardust, and six Zygarde cells

How to complete Lunar New Year 2025 Premium Timed Research in Pokémon Go

If you’re looking to get more rewards, there’s the Premium Timed Research for the Lunar New Year 2025 event. This ticket costs $2.00 USD, or an equivalent pricing tier to your local currency. You can grab it in the in-game store when the event starts in your region. It only lasts until the event, though. We advise purchasing this ticket only if you plan to devote enough time to wrapping up all the tasks in Pokémon Go.

Those who don’t complete this Premium Timed Research before Feb. 2 will miss out on all associated rewards. This is not like the Special Research tasks, which remain in your journal until they’re done.

Task one

All Tasks All Rewards Catch 12 Pokémon Ekans encounter Catch 12 Pokémon Nosepass encounter Catch 24 Pokémon Ekans encounter Catch 24 Pokémon Nosepass encounter Catch 36 Pokémon Ekans encounter Catch 36 Pokémon Nosepass encounter

All task one completion rewards: 4,000 XP, 4,000 Stardust, and Two Lucky Eggs

Task two

All Tasks All Rewards Catch 12 Pokémon Ekans encounter Catch 12 Pokémon Nosepass encounter Catch 24 Pokémon Ekans encounter Catch 24 Pokémon Nosepass encounter Catch 36 Pokémon Ekans encounter Catch 36 Pokémon Nosepass encounter

All task two completion rewards: 8,000 XP, 4,000 Stardust, and an Egg Incubator

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy