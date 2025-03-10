Forgot password
All Pokémon Journey Together cards

Journey Together brings Trainer Pokémon back into the fold.
Josh Challies
Published: Mar 10, 2025 10:55 am

A big year for the Pokémon franchise lies ahead, including the TCG, bringing the long-awaited return of Mega Pokémon later in the year.

Journey Together is the first mainline Pokémon TCG set to release in 2025, following on from the recent uber-popular holiday set, Prismatic Evolutions, and marks an important step for the TCG in the West with the return of Trainer’s Pokémon.

Whether you’re hoping to complete a master set or want to know all the hits available, we’ve got every Journey Together card in this guide.

Note: This article will be updated with additional cards as they get revealed before the full launch on March 28.

Pokémon Journey Together card list

Pokémon TCG sets in Japan are released more frequently than in the West, which usually means an English-language set comprises two Japanese sets. While that will remain the case, it isn’t how Journey Together has been assembled.

Instead, Journey Together consists of the cards included in Japan’s Battle Partners set alongside the remaining cards from the ex Starter Deck’s released last year—though there are a few exceptions, with some cards cut that will likely be made into promos.

For example, Journey Together does not have the N’s Zorua illustration rare in the set as it is instead the promo found in Elite Trainer Boxes.

We’ll keep the table below up to date with all the latest reveals as we tick down to the March 28 full launch, which follows pre-release events from March 15.

ImageCard NameCard NumberTypeRarity
TBCCaterpie001/159GrassBlack circle.
TBCMetapod002/159GrassBlack diamond.
TBCButterfree003/159GrassBlack star.
Volcarona from Journey TogetherVolcarona029/159FireBlack diamond.
TBCArticuno032/159WaterBlack diamond.
Wailord from Journey TogetherWailord041/159WaterBlack star.
Regice from Journey TogetherRegice042/159WaterBlack diamond.
Lillie's Clefairy ex from Journey TogetherLillie’s Clefairy ex056/159PsychicBlack stars.
Metagross from Journey TogetherMetagross063/159PsychicBlack star.
Lillie's Ribombee from Journey TogetherLillie’s Ribombee067/159PsychicBlack star.
Dhelmise from Journey TogetherDhelmise070PsychicBlack circle.
TBCMilcery074/159PsychicBlack circle.
TBCAlcremie ex075/159PsychicBlack stars.
TBCSwinub077/159FightingBlack circle.
TBCPiloswine078/159FightingBlack circle.
TBCMamoswine ex079/159FightingBlack stars.
TBCRockruff084/159FightingBlack circle.
TBCLycanroc085/159FightingBlack star.
TBCKling103/159MetalBlack circle.
TBCKlang104/159MetalBlack circle.
TBCKlinklang105/159MetalBlack diamond.
Magearna from Journey TogetherMagearna107/159MetalBlack star.
Hop's Wooloo from Journey TogetherHop’s Wooloo135/159ColorlessBlack circle.
Hop's Dubwool from Journey TogetherHop’s Dubwool136/159ColorlessBlack diamond.
TBCBrock’s Scouting146/159TrainerBlack diamond.
Iris's Fighting Spirit from Journey TogetherIris’s Fighting Spirit149/159TrainerBlack diamond.
Lillie's Pearl from Journey TogetherLillie’s Pearl151/159TrainerBlack diamond.
TBCArticuno161/159WaterGold star.
Wailord from Journey TogetherWailord162/159WaterGold star.
Iono's Kilowattrel from Journey TogetherIono’s Kilowattrel163/159ElectricGold star.
TBCLycanroc166/159FightingGold star.
Hop's Wooloo from Journey TogetherHop’s Wooloo170/159ColorlessGold star.
Lilli's Clefairy ex from Journey TogetherLillie’s Clefairy ex173/159PsychicBlack outlines of stars.
TBCBrock’s Scouting179/159TrainerBlack outlines of stars.
Iono's Bellibolt ex from Journey TogetherIono’s Bellibolt ex183/159ElectricGold double stars.
Lillie's Clefairy ex from Journey TogetherLillie’s Clefairy ex184/159PsychicGold double stars.
Hop's Zacian ex from Journey TogetherHop’s Zacian ex186/159MetalGold double stars.
Salamence ex from Journey TogetherSalamence ex187/159DragonGold double stars.
