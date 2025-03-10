All Pokémon Journey Together cards

A big year for the Pokémon franchise lies ahead, including the TCG, bringing the long-awaited return of Mega Pokémon later in the year.

Journey Together is the first mainline Pokémon TCG set to release in 2025, following on from the recent uber-popular holiday set, Prismatic Evolutions, and marks an important step for the TCG in the West with the return of Trainer’s Pokémon.

Whether you’re hoping to complete a master set or want to know all the hits available, we’ve got every Journey Together card in this guide.

Note: This article will be updated with additional cards as they get revealed before the full launch on March 28.

Pokémon Journey Together card list

Pokémon TCG sets in Japan are released more frequently than in the West, which usually means an English-language set comprises two Japanese sets. While that will remain the case, it isn’t how Journey Together has been assembled.

Instead, Journey Together consists of the cards included in Japan’s Battle Partners set alongside the remaining cards from the ex Starter Deck’s released last year—though there are a few exceptions, with some cards cut that will likely be made into promos.

For example, Journey Together does not have the N’s Zorua illustration rare in the set as it is instead the promo found in Elite Trainer Boxes.

We’ll keep the table below up to date with all the latest reveals as we tick down to the March 28 full launch, which follows pre-release events from March 15.

Image Card Name Card Number Type Rarity TBC Caterpie 001/159 Grass TBC Metapod 002/159 Grass TBC Butterfree 003/159 Grass Volcarona 029/159 Fire TBC Articuno 032/159 Water Wailord 041/159 Water Regice 042/159 Water Lillie’s Clefairy ex 056/159 Psychic Metagross 063/159 Psychic Lillie’s Ribombee 067/159 Psychic Dhelmise 070 Psychic TBC Milcery 074/159 Psychic TBC Alcremie ex 075/159 Psychic TBC Swinub 077/159 Fighting TBC Piloswine 078/159 Fighting TBC Mamoswine ex 079/159 Fighting TBC Rockruff 084/159 Fighting TBC Lycanroc 085/159 Fighting TBC Kling 103/159 Metal TBC Klang 104/159 Metal TBC Klinklang 105/159 Metal Magearna 107/159 Metal Hop’s Wooloo 135/159 Colorless Hop’s Dubwool 136/159 Colorless TBC Brock’s Scouting 146/159 Trainer Iris’s Fighting Spirit 149/159 Trainer Lillie’s Pearl 151/159 Trainer TBC Articuno 161/159 Water Wailord 162/159 Water Iono’s Kilowattrel 163/159 Electric TBC Lycanroc 166/159 Fighting Hop’s Wooloo 170/159 Colorless Lillie’s Clefairy ex 173/159 Psychic TBC Brock’s Scouting 179/159 Trainer Iono’s Bellibolt ex 183/159 Electric Lillie’s Clefairy ex 184/159 Psychic Hop’s Zacian ex 186/159 Metal Salamence ex 187/159 Dragon

