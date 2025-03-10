All Pokémon Journey Together cards

A big year for the Pokémon franchise lies ahead, including the TCG, bringing the long-awaited return of Mega Pokémon later in the year.
Journey Together is the first mainline Pokémon TCG set to release in 2025, following on from the recent uber-popular holiday set, Prismatic Evolutions, and marks an important step for the TCG in the West with the return of Trainer’s Pokémon.
Whether you’re hoping to complete a master set or want to know all the hits available, we’ve got every Journey Together card in this guide.
Note: This article will be updated with additional cards as they get revealed before the full launch on March 28.
Pokémon Journey Together card list
Pokémon TCG sets in Japan are released more frequently than in the West, which usually means an English-language set comprises two Japanese sets. While that will remain the case, it isn’t how Journey Together has been assembled.
Instead, Journey Together consists of the cards included in Japan’s Battle Partners set alongside the remaining cards from the ex Starter Deck’s released last year—though there are a few exceptions, with some cards cut that will likely be made into promos.
For example, Journey Together does not have the N’s Zorua illustration rare in the set as it is instead the promo found in Elite Trainer Boxes.
We’ll keep the table below up to date with all the latest reveals as we tick down to the March 28 full launch, which follows pre-release events from March 15.
|Image
|Card Name
|Card Number
|Type
|Rarity
|TBC
|Caterpie
|001/159
|Grass
|TBC
|Metapod
|002/159
|Grass
|TBC
|Butterfree
|003/159
|Grass
|Volcarona
|029/159
|Fire
|TBC
|Articuno
|032/159
|Water
|Wailord
|041/159
|Water
|Regice
|042/159
|Water
|Lillie’s Clefairy ex
|056/159
|Psychic
|Metagross
|063/159
|Psychic
|Lillie’s Ribombee
|067/159
|Psychic
|Dhelmise
|070
|Psychic
|TBC
|Milcery
|074/159
|Psychic
|TBC
|Alcremie ex
|075/159
|Psychic
|TBC
|Swinub
|077/159
|Fighting
|TBC
|Piloswine
|078/159
|Fighting
|TBC
|Mamoswine ex
|079/159
|Fighting
|TBC
|Rockruff
|084/159
|Fighting
|TBC
|Lycanroc
|085/159
|Fighting
|TBC
|Kling
|103/159
|Metal
|TBC
|Klang
|104/159
|Metal
|TBC
|Klinklang
|105/159
|Metal
|Magearna
|107/159
|Metal
|Hop’s Wooloo
|135/159
|Colorless
|Hop’s Dubwool
|136/159
|Colorless
|TBC
|Brock’s Scouting
|146/159
|Trainer
|Iris’s Fighting Spirit
|149/159
|Trainer
|Lillie’s Pearl
|151/159
|Trainer
|TBC
|Articuno
|161/159
|Water
|Wailord
|162/159
|Water
|Iono’s Kilowattrel
|163/159
|Electric
|TBC
|Lycanroc
|166/159
|Fighting
|Hop’s Wooloo
|170/159
|Colorless
|Lillie’s Clefairy ex
|173/159
|Psychic
|TBC
|Brock’s Scouting
|179/159
|Trainer
|Iono’s Bellibolt ex
|183/159
|Electric
|Lillie’s Clefairy ex
|184/159
|Psychic
|Hop’s Zacian ex
|186/159
|Metal
|Salamence ex
|187/159
|Dragon
