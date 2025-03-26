How to get Mega Tokens in Roblox The Hunt How to play The Demon’s Hand Black Ops 6 Zombies camo challenges list Fortnite season start and end dates
Jessie, James, and Meowth all pose with Wobbuffet in the background, and a giant R behind them.
Image via The Pokémon Company
How to pre-order Pokémon TCG Destined Rivals

Don't worry if you missed the Pokémon Center pre-order.
Image of Nádia Linhares
Nádia Linhares
|

Published: Mar 25, 2025 07:55 pm

Pokémon TCG Destined Rivals is the newest set players can get their hands on.

Pre-orders started today on Pokémon Center, and it quickly sold out. However, you can still try your luck with retailers such as Amazon, Target, and Best Buy over the week.

Where to pre-order Pokémon TCG Destined Rivals

Cynthia from Pokémon riding a Garchomp.
There is nothing faster than a Pokémon fan. Image via The Pokémon Company

So far, only Best Buy went live with the Pokémon TCG Scarlet & Violet Destined Rivals pre-orders, but it’s expected that Amazon, Target, and Walmart will open for pre-orders this week. So, if you want to have this set, you’ll need to visit those retailers’ websites everyday.

None of those retailers have confirmed when the set will be available for pre-order, but many fans speculate most of them should have pre-orders live by March 28.

What happened with the Pokémon Center pre-orders?

The Pokémon Center pre-orders started on March 25 and set up a queue system, with a one unit purchase limit to avoid scalpers. Still, the new set immediately sold out. The website went into maintenance, and the Pokémon TCG Destined Rivals items were no longer available when it returned.

Pokémon Center has said in an FAQ page that there is no “information on when this item will be restocked but more inventory of this product will become available later this year.” This means that if you don’t get your hands on this set on pre-orders or after the official launch, you’ll get another chance before 2025 ends.

When does Pokémon TCG Destined Rivals officially release?

Pokémon TCG Destined Rivals releases on May 30. That’s when the set will hit shelves in physical stores, and resellers will add the set to their online stores as well—if there is any stock left.

Everything in the Pokémon TCG Destined Rivals launch

Destined Rivals is the second Pokémon TCG set to be released this year, featuring Team Rocket and Team Rocket Pokémon, such as a Mewtwo ex under the command of Giovanni. It combines two Japanese sets—Heat Wave Arena and The Glory of Team Rocket— gathering over 240 cards in the set.

From these 240 cards, over 45 will be Team Rocket’s Pokémon, and more than 45 Pokémon and Trainer cards will have special illustrations. Here’s everything the Pokémon TCG Destined Rivals launch includes:

  • Booster Packs: Each pack contains 10 cards and one Basic Energy.
  • Booster Boxes (36 packs)
  • Pokémon Center Exclusive Elite Trainer Box
  • Elite Trainer Box
  • Booster Bundle (6 packs)
  • Triple-pack blisters
  • Build & Battle Box
  • Build & Battle Stadium

Pokémon Center exclusive Elite Trainer Box

  • 11 Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Destined Rivals booster packs
  • 1 full-art foil promo card featuring Team Rocket’s Wobbuffet with a Pokémon Center logo
  • 1 full-art foil promo card featuring Team Rocket’s Wobbuffet
  • 65 card sleeves
  • 45 Pokémon TCG Energy cards
  • A player’s guide to the Scarlet & Violet Destined Rivals expansion
  • 6 damage-counter dice
  • 1 competition-legal coin-flip die
  • 2 plastic condition markers
  • A box to hold everything, with 4 dividers to keep it organized
  • A code card for Pokémon Trading Card Game Live

Elite Trainer Box

  • 9 Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Destined Rivals booster packs
  • 1 full-art foil promo card featuring Team Rocket’s Wobbuffet
  • 65 card sleeves
  • 45 Pokémon TCG Energy cards.
  • A player’s guide to the Scarlet & Violet Destined Rivals expansion
  • 6 damage-counter dice
  • 1 competition-legal coin-flip die
  • 2 plastic condition markers
  • A collector’s box to hold everything, with 4 dividers to keep it organized
  • A code card for Pokémon Trading Card Game Live
