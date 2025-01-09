All upcoming Pokémon TCG sets in 2025

Another big year lies ahead for the Pokémon TCG in 2025, which is now well into the Scarlet and Violet era. With all the new Pokémon from Gen 9 in the TCG, The Pokémon Company has the scope to be creative.

Fan-favorite features are returning to the Pokémon TCG this year, as players eagerly anticipate news of what lies ahead with the likes of Pokémon Legends: Z-A and what’s on the cards for the Nintendo Switch 2—and things are starting to take shape for the year ahead.

We’ve got all the details you need on upcoming Pokémon TCG sets for 2025 here, and you can use the table of contents below to easily switch to each section.

All upcoming English Pokémon TCG sets in 2025

Prismatic Evolutions

Heavy hitters. Remix by Dot Esports

Release date: Jan. 17, 2025

Prismatic Evolutions is the first set of 2025 and has attracted plenty of hype, putting the focus back on Eevee and its various evolution forms. In total, the set contains a whopping 49 secret rares and 55 Pokémon ex.

As Prismatic Evolutions is a special set, most of the cards featured are reprints from the past year, though the secret rares are notably excluded. Booster packs can also only be found in boxed products.

More Prismatic Evolutions products will be released throughout the year, including the Prismatic Evolutions Surprise Box and Prismatic Evolution Mini Tins in February, Prismatic Evolutions Booster Bundles in March, and the Prismatic Evolutions Accessory Pouch Special Collection in March.

The Super-Premium Collection is due to release in May, followed by a Premium Figure Collection in September.

Journey Together

Trainer’s Pokémon are back. Image via The Pokémon Company

Release date: March 28, 2025

Journey Together features the return of owner’s Pokémon to the TCG, now called Trainer’s Pokémon, which originally debuted in 2000 with Gym Heroes and Gym Challenge. They have returned several times since, most recently in Team Plasma cards in Gen 5.

The set features regular Pokémon alongside Trainer Pokémon, the latter including Hop’s Zacian, Iono’s Bellibolt, Lillie’s Clefairy, and N’s Zoroark—featuring cards included in Japan’s Battle Partners set, two preconstructed decks, and cards from November’s ex Starter Deck Generations.

Journey Together is the first main Pokémon TCG set of 2025 in the West, with packs available to buy singularly from retailers and full Booster Boxes. Other products include Elite Trainer Boxes, Triple Blisters, and Booster Bundles.

New Rocket set

Release date: May/June 2025

A new Team Rocket set is coming to the Pokémon TCG this year, though the name has yet to be announced. The highlight will, of course, be the return of Team Rocket Pokémon—although they seemingly won’t be titled as “Dark Pokémon,” as they have previously.

The set will feature cards from Japan’s Heat Wave Arena and The Glory of Team Rocket sets, which have not yet been revealed in Japan. However, trademarks have been filed, so, we’ll know more about both soon.

Black & White set

Release date: TBC

Little is known about the new Pokémon Black and White themed set due to launch later this year, which could be the second special set of 2025 after Prismatic Evolutions. If that’s the case, packs will only be available in boxed products.

The set will contain cards from Japan’s Black Bolt and White Flare, which will feature all 156 Unova Pokémon. Due to this, the set has already earned comparisons to the uber-popular 151 set from September 2023.

All upcoming Japanese Pokémon TCG sets in 2025

Battle Partners

Sparks will fly. Remix by Dot Esports

Release date: Jan. 24, 2025

Battle Partners is the first Japanese Pokémon TCG set releasing in 2025, showcasing Trainer’s Pokemon. The cards featured in this set will make up part of the international set, Journey Together.

Booster boxes will contain 30 packs, standard for a normal set in Japan. But there will also be pre-constructed decks released shortly after the main set. Like other Japanese sets, boxes will be seeded with hits being guaranteed.

The set contains 100 cards, not including secret rares, with some of the highlights being Special Illustration Rares for Iono’s Bellibolt ex and Hop’s Zacian ex.

Heat Wave Arena

Release date: March 14, 2025

Heat Wave Arena will follow Battle Partners in Japan in March, featuring Cynthia’s Garchomp ex. Few other details are known about this set, though more details will be coming soon.

Cards from this set will likely make up part of the second international set for 2025, alongside The Glory of Team Rocket.

We’ll keep this article updated with further details.

The Glory of Team Rocket

Release date: April 18, 2025

The Glory of Team Rocket follows Heat Wave Arena in April, with the main highlight being Rocket’s Mewtwo ex. Unlike previous Team Rocket sets, there will not be “Dark Pokémon.” Instead, Rocket’s Pokémon will work similarly to Trainer’s Pokémon.

This set will likely be combined with Heat Wave Arena to make the second international set for 2025.

We’ll keep this article updated with further details.

Black Bolt & White Flare

Release date: June 6, 2024

Black Bolt and White Flare will feature all 156 Unova Pokémon, with the highlights being Reshiram and Zekrom, with many anticipating this will be similar to the incredibly popular 151 Kanto set from 2023. So far, few details are known.

We could see more Trainer’s Pokémon featured, continuing the trend from Battle Partners, Heat Wave Arena, and the Glory of Team Rocket, or we could see another new feature added.

We’ll keep this article updated with further details.

