The hunt for Zygarde Cells begins with upcoming Pokémon Go event

One major piece of the Kalos puzzle is finally making its way into Pokémon Go—complete with a method of obtaining that players of the main series titles may remember all too well.

As part of the Blaze New Trails event, set to take place from July 21 at 10am local time to July 24 at 8pm local time, Niantic is debuting the long-awaited “Routes” feature, allowing players to see the paths traveled by others. This will mark the introduction of Zygarde, the Order Pokémon, into Pokémon Go, requiring players to venture through these Routes in search of Zygarde Cells.

This will mark the start of Special Research called “From A to Zygarde,” which centers around discovering more about Zygarde and its unique traits. Players will gain access to the Zygarde Cube that will hold any Zygarde Cells collected while traversing Routes. Obtaining a certain amount of Zygarde Cells will allow players to create a Zygarde in its 10-percent form, with the tease of its other two forms becoming available in future updates.

The event itself will see increased spawns of Growlithe, Ponyta, Doduo, Lillipup, Blitzle, and Yungoos in the wild, complete with the unique Community Day-esque opportunity to find Shiny Yungoos at higher rates.

Routes will remain in the game permanently from this event onwards. Other than collecting Zygarde Cells, players will also be able to use this feature to earn more hearts with their Buddy and collect more Candies for it—including two-thirds distance required to earn Buddy Candy while walking along these tracks. Using an Incense on a Route for the first time will also attract more Pokémon that call that region home.

At this point, it is unclear when Zygarde’s other forms will be added to the game, though they are expected to be released in the near future. Players can look forward to all of the bonuses the debut of Routes provides when the Blaze New Trails event starts in Pokémon Go on July 21.

