Nearly every Scarlet and Violet Pokémon is coming to Pokémon Go, new datamine suggests

It’s always exciting when new Pokémon are added to Pokémon Go, and a new datamine reveals something big is in the works on that front.

The datamine in question, published by PokeMiners on May 16, includes a long list of Pokémon first introduced in Scarlet and Violet. From Sprigatito to Miraidon, it seems almost every Gen IX Pokémon will be joining Gimmighoul and Gholdengo on the app eventually.

A few Pokémon didn’t make the cut this time around though. Walking Wake and Iron Leaves, who were officially announced after the games’ release, aren’t on the list. The five new Pokémon from the upcoming DLC were also excluded.

Still, that leaves around 100 new Pokémon to look forward to in Pokémon Go through future events and updates. They might not come all at once, but hopefully, their releases don’t keep us waiting too long. And with the official Master Ball announcement, you might have an easier time catching all these new ‘mons.

On top of the Gen IX Pokémon, the datamine also listed new moves—Liquidation and Leafage—along with the different forms for Pokémon like Zygarde, Palafin, Maushold, and Paldean Tauros.

And although nothing has been confirmed yet, the addition of Gen IX Pokémon into Pokémon Go could mean something bigger for another app: Pokémon Home, which serves as the midpoint when transferring Pokémon between different games. With Gen IX Pokémon being added to Pokémon Go, it’s likely we’re getting closer to the day Pokémon Home finally becomes compatible with Scarlet and Violet.

But until that day comes, players are getting creative while they wait.

