When will Pokémon Scarlet and Violet get Pokémon HOME compatibility?

Pokémon HOME is a cloud based system that serves as a multi-title storage hub.

Recent titles including Pokémon Bank, Pokémon GO, Pokémon Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee!, Pokémon Sword and Shield, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and Pokémon Legends: Arceus are all compatible.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet aren’t compatible with it at the moment, but they will be eventually. Nintendo confirmed as much, and even narrowed it down to a particular season.

When will Pokémon Scarlet and Violet be compatible with Pokémon HOME?

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be compatible with Pokémon HOME sometime in Spring 2023 in the northern hemisphere, which means it’ll happen sometime between March and May.

When it does, players will be able to link them and transfer Pokémon between the Generation IX titles and the storage app, and in turn, transfer Pokémon from previous titles.

They’ll also be able to view information about their trainer rank, see which Pokémon they use the most, see battle data, stay in the loop with online competitions, and a whole lot more.

These are all important features, particularly among players who have played all the recent titles and want to keep using the same trusty Pokémon they know and love in Paldea.

It might be a bit of a painful wait for them in the meantime, but it’ll be worth it. In the meantime, though, you’ll have to familiarize yourself with a new batch. You might even find a new favorite!