Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will get compatibility with Pokémon Go, HOME earlier than some players expect

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are set to launch on Nov. 18, and while most players will be focused on exploring the new Paldea region and seeing what the Pokémon native to the area have to offer, there are always some Pokémon fans who keep an eye on the past.

It appears that fans who want to bring compatible Pokémon over from previous games or link up with Pokémon Go won’t have to wait long since The Pokémon Company confirmed that connectivity with both Pokémon HOME and Go will be coming in early 2023.

No specific date was given, though. TPC and Game Freak tend to take their time to ensure interlinking between new Pokémon games and their existing services works perfectly before being implemented. This can sometimes lead to delays, but considering Pokémon Go has already started teasing crossover content, it looks like things are well in place for this release time frame.

According to the latest news release, compatibility for Pokémon SV, HOME, and Go will launch in spring 2023 specifically—which typically puts it in the March to May window. Once this update goes live, players will be able to use the following features:

Image via The Pokemon Company Image via The Pokemon Company Image via The Pokemon Company

View information about trainer rankings, frequently used Pokémon, Online Competitions, and more in the Pokémon HOME app.

See battle data for things like commonly paired moves, Abilities, held items, and more.

Players can transfer Pokémon from Scarlet and Violet to HOME or bring select Pokémon from previous games over to Paldea.

Link up with Pokémon Go to enable the ability to capture Gimmighoul (Roaming Form) in the mobile game.

Additional compatibility and features are likely to be added in the future, but all of the basics will be there when the update goes live.