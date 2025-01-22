Pokémon players can get free Prismatic Evolutions rewards—but there’s a catch

If you missed out on picking up Prismatic Evolutions goodies when the set dropped for the first time on Jan. 17—which is likely, as the hype surrounding the set was unbelievable—you can still join in on the fun by checking out Pokémon TCG Live Twitch streams up until Feb. 12.

The Eeveelution set is the focus of an ongoing Twitch Drops campaign, meaning PTCGL players can get their hands on a number of Prismatic Evolutions accessories simply by watching their favorite creators during the campaign. It’s not quite a physical Booster Bundle, but it’s still a solid reward.

More specifically, it’s possible to get the digital Prismatic Evolutions ETB. In Pokémon TCG Live, this means you’ll get the highly sought-after sleeping Eevee promo card, a themed trainer box to customize your decks with, and the Terastal Eevee card sleeves.

The catch is that the digital ETB does not come with any booster packs to rip into. If you’re hoping to pull a digital Umbreon ex, you’ll still need to pick up physical code cards from actual booster packs or purchase digital packs in the in-game store.

You can also nab Prismatic Evolutions packs through the battle pass system, where you can complete various missions while playing the game. The first tier of the battle pass has a booster pack for the set, so you won’t have far to go before you can open some cards.

Celebrate #PrismaticEvolutions in Pokémon Trading Card Game Live by streaming and watching on @Twitch!



From Jan. 17 to Feb. 12, stream or watch the #PokemonTCGLive category and earn a digital in-game reward.



FAQ: https://t.co/zAqDpEcis1

Streamer FAQ: https://t.co/4R0ndbwYLe pic.twitter.com/CQUC3y09n5 — Pokémon TCG (@PokemonTCG) January 17, 2025

If you’ve never collected Twitch Drops for Pokémon TCG Live, it’s quick and easy to sort. First, make sure that your Trainer Club account is connected to your Twitch account—you can do this here by logging in with your Trainer Club details and then following the link to your Twitch profile.

The Pokémon rewards page will walk you through how to connect your accounts quickly and easily. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You shouldn’t need to connect your accounts more than once unless you change any account details in the future. This means that once EUIC rolls around, you should be ready to start picking up Twitch Drops for this event as soon as it starts.

Once they’re connected, pick your favorite PTCGL creator and watch their content for at least 30 minutes from Jan. 17 to Feb. 12. You’ll be able to check the progress of your watch time in the Inventory section of the Drops & Rewards tab, which can be accessed from the profile menu.

If your progress bar isn’t filling up, you may have muted or minimized the stream. Doing so will prevent you from being counted as an active stream participant, meaning your watch time will not count toward the Twitch Drops.

When you’ve hit 30 minutes, you can hit Claim in the Inventory tab. Here, a pop-up will give you a special code to input in the Redeem section of the PTCGL Shop, which will let you claim your card accessories in-game.

This is a limited-time reward, so if you’re hoping to customize your deck with Eeveelution-themed accessories, hop onto Twitch today. While you’re at it, why not check out a new streamer in the category? With Rotation coming up, there’s plenty of creative deck-building and strategies to be seen.

