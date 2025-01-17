Full list of 2025 McDonald’s Pokémon TCG promo cards

A new range of Pokémon TCG cards have arrived at McDonalds for 2025, and you’ll have a chance to add the entire set to your collection. You’ll have to go out of your way for these cards, and we have a complete list to help you track them all down.

Recommended Videos

Dragon-types are the show’s stars for those curious about the featured Pokémon. This set is appropriately named the “Dragon Discovery” promotion, and Dragon-type fans will want to get their hands on these cards, but tracking them down could prove problematic as they appear in Happy Meals. Scalpers are continually a big problem, especially for those going through the Prismatic Evolutions deck sets and trying to get ahold of those card sets. Hopefully for fans, these turn out better. Here’s the complete list of all McDonald’s Pokémon TCG promo cards in 2025.

How to get McDonald’s Pokemon Dragon Discovery cards

Dragonite has a featured card in the Dragon Discovery promotional set. Image via the Pokémon Company. Remix by Dot Esports

How the program works is relatively simple. You can visit a McDonald’s in the United States that is supporting the promotion and purchase a Happy Meal from the menu. Inside the Happy Meal is a Dragon Discovery pack containing a randomized set of four cards featured in the promotion. You won’t know what cards you’re about to get until you open them.

As you might expect, you’ll have to purchase multiple Happy Meals for a slight chance to obtain all 15 cards featured in the Dragon Discovery set, even though there’s no guarantee you can find them all. There are also four unique Happy Meal box designs for the Pokémon promotion, which might also be what collectors go after. There’s a design with Charizard, another of Rayquaza, a third with Roaring Moon, and the final has Dragonite with Pikachu on its back.

You have a limited time down to hunt every card. The promotion previously ran in France during December 2024, but is coming to the United States from Jan. 21 to Feb. 24, giving you over a month to find them all. For those not in the United States, the promotion is on its way to New Zealand and Austria, but we don’t know if other locations will also get the chance. You might have better luck trying to track down these cards from those willing to sell them, but they’ll cost a lot more than purchasing a Happy Meal.

All McDonald’s Pokémon TCG Dragon Discovery promo cards set list

These are all the Pokémon cards featured in the Dragon Discovery promotion at McDonald’s. Some are holographic, while others only have a standard appearance to them.

Card Name Card Version #001: Charizard Normal #002: Pikachu Holographic #003: Miraidon Holographic #004: Jigglypuff Normal #005: Hatenna Normal #006: Dragapult Normal #007: Quagsire Normal #008: Koraidon Holographic #009: Umbreon Normal #010: Hydreigon Holographic #011: Roaring Moon Holographic #012: Dragonite Holographic #013: Eevee Normal #014: Rayquaza Normal #015: Drampa Holographic

Following the conclusion of the Dragon Discovery promotion at McDonald’s, expect to see them being sold by collectors and others who had the luck to grab them. We’re not sure about the price or how expensive these cards will be but expect to see them cost more than what you’d pay for a meal at the fast-food chain. Hopefully, these don’t have any similarities for those who have been keeping an eye on the Prismatic Evolutions sets. Still, Pokémon collectors and scalpers have made it difficult to enjoy this activity casually.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy