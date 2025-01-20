Forgot password
pokemon go dual destiny key art with Zekrom, Reshiram, and Hoopa in the sky.
Image via Niantic
All Steeled Resolve Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Earn a Magnetic Lure Module and more.
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
Published: Jan 20, 2025 06:14 pm

A free Timed Research is available during the Steeled Resolve event in Pokémon Go. This Timed Research is available for a short time, giving you the opportunity to earn several rewards, but there’s a choice you’ll have to make.

The decision comes down to choosing between Blanche or Cliff. The paths come with slightly different rewards, but you won’t feel like you’re missing out on something crucial if you go with a particular choice. Still, it’s a good idea to know all the rewards you’ll receive for following a specific path, and you might prefer one over the other. We’ll be breaking down how to complete the Steeled Resolve Timed Research in Pokémon Go, and all tasks and rewards you’ll get for it.

Table of contents

How to complete Steeled Resolve Timed Research in Pokémon Go

Rookidee in front of a blue and black background.
Rookidee makes its debut during the Steeled Resolve event, giving you a better chance to catch it. Image via the Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports.

The Steeled Resolve Timed Research is a free ticket available to all Pokémon Go players. It comes with three tasks, with the first available to all. After that, you must pick between siding with Blanche or Cliff. Most of the rewards for both paths are the same, but in the third task, you receive a Steelix encounter if you side with Blanche or a Marowak encounter if you side with Cliff. We recommend Blanche between the two, but the choice is entirely up to you.

You have until the end of the Steeled Resolve event to complete all tasks. The event starts on Jan. 21 and ends on Jan. 26, giving you less than a week to complete everything. It shouldn’t be too difficult as many tasks are relatively straightforward. For those trying to track down Rookidee and evolve it into Corviknight, you should participate in this Timed Research as it offers a free Magnetic Lure, regardless of your chosen path.

These are all the tasks and rewards you get for completing the Steeled Resolve Timed Research in Pokémon Go.

Task 1

All TasksAll Rewards
Catch 15 PokémonFive Ultra Balls
Spin five PokéStops or Gym dialsA Bunnelby encounter
Explore 2kmA Paldean Wooper encounter

All task 1 completion rewards: 1,000 Stardust and 1,000 XP

Task 2 (Blanche)

All TasksAll Rewards
Use five Super-effective charged moves500 Stardust
Power up Pokémon five timesTwo Fast TMs
Battle in a Go Battle League five timesTwo Charged TMs

All task 2 (Blanche) completion rewards: 2,000XP and a Marill encounter

Task 3 (Blanche)

All TasksAll Rewards
Catch 25 Pokémon10 Ultra Balls
Power up Pokémon 10 timesA Silver Pinap Berry
Win a battle in the Go Battle LeagueA Steelix encounter

All Task 3 (Blanche) completion rewards: 2,000 XP, 2,000 Stardust, and a Magnetic Lure Module

Task 2 (Cliff)

All TasksAll Rewards
Use five Super-effective charged moves500 Stardust
Power up Pokémon five timesTwo Fast TMs
Battle in the Go Battle League five timesTwo Charged TMs

All task 2 (Cliff) completion rewards: 2,000 XP and a Shadow Golduck encounter

Task 3 (Cliff)

All TasksAll Rewards
Catch 25 Pokémon10 Ultra Balls
Power up Pokémon 10 timesA Silver Pinap Berry
Win a battle in the Go Battle LeagueA Marowak encounter

All task 3 (Cliff) completion rewards: 2,000 XP, 2,000 Stardust, and a Magnetic Lure Module

