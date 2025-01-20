How to catch Rookidee in Pokémon Go

There are several ways for you to catch Pokémon while playing Pokémon Go. Some Pokémon only appear during certain events or by completing specific activities, and this is the case for the adorable Rookidee.

All players have the opportunity to catch Rookidee during its debut with the Steeled Resolve event. We can expect to see it in future events and encounters. How you catch Rookidee during the Steeled Resolve event is specific, and it might be easy to miss it if you don’t know what needs to be done. We’ll break down how you can catch Rookidee in Pokémon Go and where you can find it. There are a few requirements you might not have yet.

Where to find Rookidee in Pokémon Go

Rookidee and Corviknight are making their debut for the Steeled Resolve event. Image via Niantic

There are two ways you can catch Rookidee during the Steeled Resolve event. One of them requires an item, but it might be easier than the alternative, attempting to hatch it from 2km eggs. Of the various eggs you can hatch in Pokémon Go, 2km eggs take the shortest amount of time, but the chances of hatching a Rookidee might prove to be exhausting. You’ll also want to make sure any 2km egg you’re attempting to hatch was acquired during the event from Jan. 21 to 26, giving you less than a week to track it down.

Thankfully, hatching Rookidee from an egg provides an increased amount of Candy. This could make it easier to evolve without forcing you to make it your buddy and walk around with it.

The second way to find Rookidee during the Steeled Resolve event is by placing a Magnetic Lure down at a nearby PokéStop and waiting for it to appear. The Magnetic Lure is an item you might have sitting in your inventory, which is seldom used outside of evolving specific Pokémon like Magneton. Rookidee won’t be the only Pokémon attracted to this lure, though. You’ll also have a higher chance of encountering other event Pokémon, such as Onix, Beldum, Shieldon, and several others.

For anyone who wants to secure a Rookidee, the Magnetic Lure is the best chance to catch one. The 2km egg has too much chance involved, as several other Pokémon may hatch from these same eggs in Pokémon Go. However, the 2km walking requirement is not too difficult to achieve.

You can compromise by placing a 2km egg you’ve received during the event in an incubator while you attempt to track down a Rookidee using a Magnetic Lure. The eggs do you a reasonable amount of Candy, and it could make it easier to reach Rookidee’s final form, Corviknight. Thankfully, it’s not a part of the upcoming battle pass on the Unova Adventures tour.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the Special Research or Field Research Tasks for the Steeled Resolve event will offer increased opportunities to catch this Pokémon. We might have additional opportunities in the future, but for the Steeled Resolve event, we only have the 2km eggs and the Magnetic Lure.

You don’t need a Magnetic Lure or special items to get a Corviknight. Instead, you only need to spend 100 Rookidee Candy. It’s a hefty cost, but you can mitigate it by finding a Rookidee with decent stats and making it your buddy as you walk around your local neighborhoods.

Can you catch a Shiny Rookidee in Pokémon Go?

Rookidee does not currently have a chance to appear in its Shiny form, but it should be added sometime in the future. Niantic typically does this a year or two after a Pokémon initially releases, or it can be saved for the Tour of its origin region. Players had to do this for several Pokémon from the Kanto and Johto regions. When Niantic does announce Rookidee’s Shiny form, we’re hoping it won’t be limited to using a Magnetic Lure or 2km eggs to get it.

