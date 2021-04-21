How to use evolution items in Pokémon Go

Evolving is one of the core mechanics of Pokémon Go. Most Pokémon only require candies of their respective species to evolve, and you’ll have a decent stack of any type of candy by the time you’ll start focusing on evolving your Pokémon.

Not all Pokémon are that easy to evolve, however. You’ll need to collect unique evolutions items to evolve some of the rarer Pokémon in the game. Each new generation of Pokémon also introduces new evolution items, making it slightly more challenging to find the one you’re looking for.

As of writing this article, there are seven evolution items in the game, each used to evolve different Pokémon.

Dragon Scale: A Dragon Scale is required to evolve Seadra into Kingdra.

How can you get evolution items in Pokémon Go?

Getting evolution items is slightly different than collecting candy. They’re luck-based drops you’ll be able to obtain from PokéStop Discs. Considering there are a handful of them and the drop rates of evolution items are lower than other ones, it may take a while to land the evolution item you need.

There’s no way of knowing which evolution item you’ll get from spinning PokéStops, meaning you should have as many of them as possible while you’re out and about so you can have a stack for later.

From time to time, evolution items are also handed out as research quest rewards during special events. These research challenges usually require you to complete certain tasks, and most of them only take a couple of hours to complete.

The prize labeled as “Mystery Item” in the Go Battle League also has a small chance of being an evolution item, but the drop rates of them for this method are also unknown.

How can you use evolution items in Pokémon Go?

If you have all the items you need, evolving the Pokémon you want will only take a couple of steps.

Launch Pokémon Go

Select the Poké Ball menu at the bottom of your screen

Tap on the Pokémon button toward the bottom left the interface

Find the Pokémon you’re looking to evolve and select it

If you have the required materials, you should notice a second evolve button that’ll have a different color than the previous one

Choose the second/bottom button in pink and confirm the process to finalize the evolution

Evolves that require an Evolution item will need you to use the pink button instead of the regular one – Screengrab via Niantic

Using the Glacial Lure Module, Mossy Lure Module, and Magnetic Lure Module will be slightly different, though. These are Lure Modules you need to activate on selected PokéStops; consuming them for an evolve like in the method above won’t be possible. These three items are only used to evolve a handful Pokémon, and you’ll need to follow a different route to start the next chapter in their life.

Activate the Glacial Lure Module, Mossy Lure Module, or the Magnetic Lure Module on a Pokéstop of your choice.

Tap on the PokéStop you’re in range of and choose the white space located just above the spinning disc.

An additional menu should pop up and you’ll be able to select the Lure that you’d like to use from your inventory.

In this case, you’ll need to select one of the Glacial Lure Module, Mossy Lure Module, or Magnetic Lure Module so you can evolve your Pokémon.

You’ll be able to evolve the Pokémon that requires one of these Lures as long as you stay in the range of the Pokéstop you just activated your Lure in.

Can you delete evolution items?

As more Pokémon are added to the game, some of the older evolution items will lose their popularity. Most players will look forward to evolving the latest generation of Pokémon, which can create a surplus of old evolution items in your inventory.

The easiest way to make some space in your stash will be through deleting the ones that you don’t have any use for.