All Pokémon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry (A2b) cards

Ready to go Shiny hunting? Pokémon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry is set to drop shortly, and we've listed every known card so far.

We hope you’ve got Pack Hourglasses ready to burn, Trainers—the next themed booster pack for Pokémon TCG Pocket is just around the corner and it’s looking like a game-changer.

Shining Revelry is the next set that’ll be joining the Pocket roster, promising meta-changing Supporters and glorious Shiny cards that collectors are sure to fall in love with. To help you get ready for the set, we’ve gathered every Shining Revelry Pocket card currently known in the card list below.

Pokémon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry (A2b) card list

Shining Revelry comes out on March 26-27, depending on your region, as announced in a punchy reveal trailer on March 21 via the official Pokémon YouTube channel. With over 110 cards and the debut of Shiny Pokémon in Pocket, it’s one to save up your Hourglasses for.

Alongside the themed booster pack, there will be ex Starter Deck missions running up until April 26, rewarding players with a deck ticket that can be exchanged for one of nine Starter Decks. The options available are:

Beedrill ex

Bibarel ex

Charizard ex

Giratina ex

Lucario ex

Paldean Clodsire ex

Pikachu ex

Tinkaton ex

Wugtrio ex

While a full card list for Shining Revelry is currently not available as the set hasn’t dropped yet, the reveal trailer did highlight a number of stunning cards. We’ll update this list as soon as the rest of the cards become available, so make sure to check back for further information and new card images.

Card Card Name Type Rarity Sprigatito Grass ◊ Pinsir Grass

◊ Wiglett Water

☆ Pachirisu Lightning

◊◊ Pachirisu Lightning ☆ Varoom Metal

☆ Lucario ex Fighting ◊◊◊◊ Charizard ex Fire ◊◊◊◊ Iono Supporter ◊◊ Red Supporter ◊◊ Red Supporter

☆☆ Charizard ex Fire

☆☆ Lucario ex Fighting

☆☆ Tatsugiri Water ☆

There are other cards that we can reasonably assume we’ll see in Shining Revelry—notably, the Starter Deck cards should be heavy-hitters in the competitive scene and could change the best builds for existing meta decks.

The Ability on the Tatsugiri card references a Dondozo, while the reveal of Sprigatito means we could see Floragato and Meowscarada in the themed booster pack, possibly with a Meowscarada ex.

The addition of both a new Lucario ex and a Shiny Lucario ex could hint at a new Riolu too. This is speculation on our part, but we’ll be sure to update this card list with further details as more cards become known.

It’s set to be a busy couple of weeks for the Pocket community, as ranked matches will be dropping on March 27 as well, giving competitive fans a chance to test their skills in dynamic, fast-paced battles and earn emblems for their profile.

