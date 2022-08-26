Full Pokémon Go Egg hatch list: 2km, 5km, 7km, 10km, and 12km (August 2022)

As an incentive to keep players moving, Pokémon Go has players hatching Eggs, which will let them encounter Pokémon after they hit a certain distance milestone.

Whether it be 2km, 5km, 7km, 10km, or even 12km, players will need to pick up the pace to ensure they hatch as many Eggs as possible.

You can easily tell how long an Egg will take to hatch, with all of them being colorcoded and tracking your steps once you add them to your inventory and put them into an Incubator. You will always have one Incubator on hand, but you can get more by leveling up or by purchasing them with your PokéCoins in the shop.

When you hatch an Egg you get experience, typically around 500 or 1,000 XP, and an additional 500 XP if it is a new Pokémon you haven’t encountered before. You also get Candy for the Pokémon you hatched, maxing out at 40 depending on its CP.

Just like with Raids, Eggs have a set list of Pokémon that can hatch from them. Niantic rotates this list frequently and events always add a few bonus Pokémon into the mix so players can keep things fresh.

Here is the full Egg hatch list for August 2022.

Full Pokémon Go Egg Hatch list