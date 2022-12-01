All Pokémon Go Raids and Raid Bosses (December 2022)

Pokémon Go has four main methods for encountering Pokémon, with one of them being through the completion of various Raids.

As the name suggests, Raids are a co-op mode where players gather around a gym location and work together to take down a powerful Pokémon that hatches from a giant egg after its visible overworld countdown ends.

Raids are typically available in 45-minute intervals and require either a Raid Pass or a Premium Raid Pass to access them. You can get one free Raid Pass per day by visiting a gym, or a Premium Raid Pass from the shop that can be used multiple times in a day.

Remote Raids are also a thing, allowing players to use a Remote Raid Pass to enter a Raid on their nearby screen, or at a gym they have a Pokémon stationed at, with a distance limit of four kilometers.

For players who successfully complete a Raid, there are multiple rewards, such as a Golden Razz Berry, a Rare Candy, a TM you can get, and the ability to try and catch the Raid Boss. You will receive a number of Premier Balls (minimum of five) to use in the capture attempt, along with XP depending on your performance in the Raid.

With all of that in mind, Niantic rotates which Pokémon are available in Raids fairly often, with events adding new Pokémon for a limited time, in addition to set monthly lists. Here is the general monthly Raid rotation for December 2022.

All Pokémon Go Raid Bosses for December 2022

Five-star Virizion (Shiny Available) Terrakion (Shiny Available) Cobalion (Shiny Available) Kyurem (Shiny Available)

Mega Raids Mega Abomasnow (Shiny Available) Mega Aggron (Shiny Available) Mega Glalie (Shiny Available)



All Pokémon Go Raid Hours for December 2022