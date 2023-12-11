Category:
Pokémon

All Pokémon Go: Timeless Travels Special Research tasks and rewards

A full season of traveling and grinding.
Cale Michael
Cale Michael
|
Published: Dec 11, 2023 12:26 am
|
Updated: Dec 11, 2023 12:27 am
Pokémon Go Timeless Travels Season

With the start of Pokémon Go’s Adamant Time event on Dec. 11, players finally have access to the Timeless Travels’ seasonal Special Research that will be available to complete through the end of February 2024. This is a massive piece of research that will take weeks to complete, so make sure to keep track of every task and reward along the way. 

For the season-exclusive Timeless Travels Special Research, players will have from Dec. 11 to Feb. 29 at 11:59pm local time to complete 14 pages of content. The goal this season is to help Professor Willow on a new research expedition to “uncover the legends of the Hisui region” and some new Pokémon. 

A man walking up a hill with a backpack, surrounded by Gen IV Pokémon. The Pokémon Go Tour logo is on the right top corner of the image.
This content will be available through Go Tour: Sinnoh in February. Image via Niantic

Pokémon Go: Timeless Travels Special Research seasonal content guide

Because the Timeless Travels Special Research is seasonal content, it has 14 distinct pages of tasks and rewards. Several pages will include research tasks that will take a week or longer to complete based on time-locked content such as catching a Pokémon or spinning PokéStops over several days. 

All Pokémon Go: Timeless Travels Special Research tasks and rewards page one

  • Catch 25 Pokémon
    • Three Charged TMs
  • Make 15 Curveball Throws
    • 15 Poké Balls
  • Catch 15 different species of Pokémon
    • Three Fast TMs

Total Rewards: 1,000 XP, 500 Stardust, a Pikachu encounter

All Pokémon Go: Timeless Travels Special Research tasks and rewards page two

  • Catch a Pokémon on seven different days
    • 2,500 XP
  • Earn a heart with your Buddy on seven different days
    • 2,500 Stardust
  • Visit PokéStops on seven different days
    • 2,500 XP
Total Rewards: 2,000 XP, 500 Stardust, and one Poffin

Information for pages three to 14 will be added as players progress and that information becomes available. 

Author

Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.