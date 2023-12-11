With the start of Pokémon Go’s Adamant Time event on Dec. 11, players finally have access to the Timeless Travels’ seasonal Special Research that will be available to complete through the end of February 2024. This is a massive piece of research that will take weeks to complete, so make sure to keep track of every task and reward along the way.

For the season-exclusive Timeless Travels Special Research, players will have from Dec. 11 to Feb. 29 at 11:59pm local time to complete 14 pages of content. The goal this season is to help Professor Willow on a new research expedition to “uncover the legends of the Hisui region” and some new Pokémon.

This content will be available through Go Tour: Sinnoh in February. Image via Niantic

Pokémon Go: Timeless Travels Special Research seasonal content guide

Because the Timeless Travels Special Research is seasonal content, it has 14 distinct pages of tasks and rewards. Several pages will include research tasks that will take a week or longer to complete based on time-locked content such as catching a Pokémon or spinning PokéStops over several days.

All Pokémon Go: Timeless Travels Special Research tasks and rewards page one

Catch 25 Pokémon Three Charged TMs

Make 15 Curveball Throws 15 Poké Balls

Catch 15 different species of Pokémon Three Fast TMs



Total Rewards: 1,000 XP, 500 Stardust, a Pikachu encounter

All Pokémon Go: Timeless Travels Special Research tasks and rewards page two

Catch a Pokémon on seven different days 2,500 XP

Earn a heart with your Buddy on seven different days 2,500 Stardust

Visit PokéStops on seven different days 2,500 XP



Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

Total Rewards: 2,000 XP, 500 Stardust, and one Poffin

Information for pages three to 14 will be added as players progress and that information becomes available.

As you work your way through the Timeless Travels Special Research, you can also get another Master Ball if you pay for ticketed research or work through some content for the Adamant Time event while it is running through Dec. 15.