All Gigantamax Kingler weaknesses and best counters in Pokémon Go

Gigantamax Pokémon battles are one of the tougher encounters you can endure alongside other Pokémon Go players. You’ll have to work together to bring them down, and with Gigantamax Kingler making its debut, you’ll need to know all its weaknesses and best Pokémon to bring it down.

For those who have already battled against Gigantamax Blastoise, your teams might look similar when you attempt to challenge Gigantamax Kingler. These are two Water-type Pokémon you can have in your roster, although Kingler does have a higher overall attack power compared to Blastoise, who is more defensive and has more health. You’ll also want to respond with bulkier Pokémon to withstand Kingler’s fearsome attacks. We’ll be breaking down all Gigantamax Kingler weaknesses and the best Pokémon to use against it in Pokémon Go.

All Gigantamax Kingler weaknesses in Pokémon Go

Bring your best teams to take down Gigantamax Kingler. Image via the Pokemon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Gigantamax Kingler is a Water-type Pokémon, and it does not have a secondary type, unlike other Gigantamax Pokémon that have shown up previously such as Lapras and Toxtricity. Gigantamax Kingler is weak against Electric and Grass-type moves, but resistant against Fire, Ice, Steel, and Water-type moves. You want to focus on utilizing Grass-type Pokémon, as they resist most of Kingler’s Water-type attacks.

The moves that Gigantamax Kingler can use during a Max Out raid also influence the Pokémon you want to use on your team. These are all the moves Kingler can use in Pokémon Go.

Attack Damage Type Bubble Water type Crabhammer Water type Metal Claw Steel type Mud Shot Ground type Razor Shell Water type Vise Grip Normal type Water Pulse Water type X-Scissor Bug type

As you might expect, Gigantmax Kingler’s attacks are mostly Water type. Although Electric-type Pokémon and attacks are a good idea, utilizing Grass types gives them a solid attack and defense, which is the best way to overcome a Max Out battle. However, you can also use other Water-type Pokémon.

Best Pokémon counters to Gigantamax Kingler in Pokémon Go

When building a team to use against Gigantamax Kingler in Pokémon Go, the best choices are Toxtricity, Venusaur, and Blastoise. All three Pokémon have Gigantamax forms, which are always the preferred choice.

Toxtricity is a compelling choice to use against Gigantamax Kingler as an Electric and Poison type. You’ll want to lean on its Electric-type attacks to do the most damage to Kingler, and it only takes super-effective damage if Kingler uses Mud Shot. The other attacks only do typical damage to it. If you can use a Gigantamax Toxtricity, we highly recommend it, as it can do the most damage compared to other choices. The best moveset to teach Gigantamax Toxtricity is the fast move Spark and the charged moves Wild Charge and G-Max Stun Shock.

Next, we have Venusaur, an excellent Pokémon to use against Kingler as a Grass and Poison type. Although Venusaur is a Grass type, it doesn’t have the highest attack power and primarily relies on its defense and health stats. Still, all of its Grass-type moves are super-effective against Kingler, and you can use it as a defensive and healing option to help out your teammates. The best moveset to teach Venusaur is the fast move Vine Whip and the charged moves G-Max Vine Lash and Frenzy Plant.

The last Pokémon you’ll want to consider using on your team is Blastoise, a Water-type Pokémon. The problem with Blastoise is it mostly has Water-type moves which don’t damage Kingler much. However, Kingler has the same issue during this encounter, making Blastoise an excellent defensive choice, as it has a higher defense and health stat than it does raw power. The best moveset is to give the fast move Bite and the charged moves G-Max Cannonade and Hydro Cannon.

There are a handful of other Pokémon you can consider adding to your team for this Pokémon Go Max Out battle. These are some other choices you may want to consider, but you can only bring three Dynamax Pokémon with you.

Greedent

Metagross

Rillaboom

Zapdos

You can catch Gigantamax Kingler after you defeat it in battle. It could appear in its Shiny form, and you can expect to use it in future Dynamax Max Out raid battles.

