All Gigantamax Toxtricty weaknesses and best counters in Pokémon Go

Gigantamax Toxtricity is on its way to Pokémon Go, and that means you’ll want to gather up your favorite local trainers to take it on. As you might expect, preparing for this battle is important, as is knowing Gigantamax Toxtricity’s weaknesses.

Unfortunately, the team you want to use will be limited. Because this is a Gigantamax Max Out battle, only Dynamax Pokémon are viable choices. Not every Pokémon can use a Dynamax form yet, so you must carefully choose what Pokémon you want to use on your team. Understanding Gigantamax Toxtricity’s weaknesses makes it easier to get the job done, and we have a complete breakdown for eager Pokémon Go players.

All Gigantamax Toxtricity weaknesses in Pokémon Go

Toxtricity is an Electric and Poison-type Pokémon, making it difficult to counter. Image via the Pokemon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Toxtricity is a unique Pokémon, as it is an Electric and Poison-type. It and Toxel are one of a kind in the Pokémon series, but it’s not impossible to defeat. Similar to the standard form, Gigantamax Toxtricity is also an Electric and Poison-type, making it weak to Ground and Psychic-type moves, and it is resistant against Bug, Electric, Fairy, Fighting, Flying, Grass, Poison, and Steel-type attacks. It’s actually doubly weak to Ground-type moves thanks to it’s dual typing, making those the best attacks you can use against it.

Given you can only use Dynamax Pokémon, the dynamic of the various teams you use against Gigantamax Toxtricity is also important. Gigantamax raids allow up to 40 players to work together, but you should only need at least 15 to 20. The breakdown of these teams needs to focus on providing damage, while at least one or two groups need to focus on tanking and protecting themselves against attacks, keeping themselves alive. We recommend having at least one Pokémon on your team that can reliably heal with their Max Moves to make it easier.

The best Pokémon to counter Gigantamax Toxtricity in Pokémon Go

Dynamax Excadrill is the best choice when battling against Gigantamax Toxtricity. Image via the Pokemon Company, remix by Dot Esports

When creating a Dynamax team to use against Gigantamax Toxtricity, the best choices are Excadrill, Metagross, and Rillaboom. However, if you can manage it, the ideal team is to have it full of Excadrill, which means you need three. Metagross or Rillaboom can fill up any missing spots, though.

Dynamax Excadrill is the best option to use against Gigantamax Toxtricity as a Ground and Steel-type in Pokémon Go. Excadrill is resistant to every attack Toxtricity can use, and many of its attacks are Ground-type, which do the most damage in these battles. Nearly everyone on your team, or in your Gigantamax Raid, should have at least one Dynamax Excadrill, but having them in all three slots is also a good idea. The best moveset to teach Dynamax Excadrill is the fast move Mud-Slap and the charged moves Scorching Sands and Drill Run.

The runner-up to Excadrill is Dynamax Metagross, a Steel and Psychic-type Pokémon. While Toxtricity is weak to Psychic-types, Metagross is also a defensive powerhouse, making it a great tank against Toxtricity’s Poison and Electric-type attacks. You’ll want to lean into Metagross’ Psychic-type attacks and rely on those to do the most damage to Toxtricity. The best moveset to teach Metagross is the fast move Zen Headbutt and the charged moves Meteor Mash and Psychic

The final Pokémon you can consider using against Gigantamax Toxtricity is Dynamax Rillaboom. You want to hold Rillaboom in reserve as a final Pokémon, compared to Excadrill and Metagross, as it is a pure Grass-type. Despite this typing, it can use at least one Ground-type charged move, Earth Power, but it won’t hold up too well against Toxtricity’s attacks. The best moveset to teach Dynamax Rillaboom is the fast move Scratch and the charged moves Earth Power and Grass Knot.

Relying on Ground-type attacks is how you’re going to beat Gigantamax Toxtricity. Because it is doubly weak to Ground-type attacks, this does make it easier battle compared to other Gigantamax Pokémon such as Charizard, Blastoise, Venusaur, and Gengar. Still, you want to be careful during these encounters and work with your team to optimize your Pokémon and strategies in Pokémon Go.

