All Gigantamax Blastoise weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

Gigantamax Pokémon are making their debut in Pokémon Go, and these are some of the toughest battles the mobile game can offer players. You can challenge Gigantamax Blastoise in these raids, but it helps to know its weaknesses and the best Pokémon you can use against it.

Not only do you want to prepare your team to challenge these fearsome Pokémon, but you’ll also want to bring plenty of friends. These battles can support up to 40 people simultaneously, broken up into 10 teams of four players. Despite the size of these battles, expect a brutal fight ahead of you, which means preparing your team. Here’s what you need to know about all Gigantamax Blastoise weaknesses and the best Pokémon to use against it in Pokémon Go.

All Gigantamax Blastoise weaknesses in Pokémon Go

You can treat Gigantamax Blastoise as if fighting a more robust version of the standard Blastoise. Image via the Pokemon Company. Remix by Dot Esports

Beyond Gigantamax Blastoise being a lot tougher than a normal Blastoise, the two are not too different from each other in Pokémon Go. If you have some set strategies to battle Blastoise, these can be applied to the Gigantamax version. They have the same typings, which means they’re weak to the following attacks:

Electric

Grass

However, these vastly reduce the options available, given how few Dynamax Pokémon you can add to your team. A few Pokémon have several distinct attacks that can do some decent damage to Blastoise, but you want to ensure they can withstand this tyrant’s heavy attacks. You’ll want to rely on Grass-type Pokémon for durability, but having something else that can use Electric-type attacks doesn’t hurt.

The best Pokémon counters to Gigantamax Blastoise in Pokémon Go

When it comes to building a three Pokémon team against Gigantamax Blastoise, the best Pokémon to use are going to be Dynamax versions of Venusaur and Rillaboom. Unfortunately, with Dynamax Pokémon still being new to Pokémon Go, there are not too many Grass-type options for you to add to your team.

Dynamax Venusaur is a fantastic choice to counter Gigantamax Blastoise. It can withstand many of Blastoise’s Water-type moves, making it a durable option, and many of its Grass-type moves are super effective during this battle. You do have to be careful if Blastoise uses any Ice-type moves, but those should be infrequently seen during these battles. The best moveset to teach Venusaur is the fast move Vine Whip and the charged moves Frenzy Plant and Solar Beam.

The next Pokémon you want to bring to your team is Dynamax Rillaboom, the final evolution for the Grass-type Starter Pokémon from the Galar region. Like Venusaur, Rillaboom is a good choice against Gigantamax Blastoise as it is a Grass-type and has a handful of moves that are super effective against it. However, Rillaboom does have higher attack and lower defenses, meaning it might go down faster than Venusaur would. The best moveset to teach Rillaboom is the fast move Razor Leaf and the charged moves Grass Knot and Energy Ball.

Given the limited options for Grass-type Pokémon that can use in Dynamax form in Pokémon Go, these are some of the best choices you can add to your team. You may want to double up on having two Venusaurs on your team, or two Rillabooms. I would recommend Venusaur, as it is a more durable option and has a good chance of causing extended damage to Blastoise. However, if you want to use different Pokémon, grabbing Dubwool would be a good idea. As a Normal-type Pokémon, it can use the charged move Wild Charge, a strong Electric-type attack that can do heavy damage to Blastoise.

