Rillaboom has entered the Max Out battle rotation in Pokémon Go. This means it now has the chance to appear as a Dynamax Pokémon. You need to catch the starter evolution, Grookey, during a Dynamax Raid, and evolve it into Rillaboom, but what moves should it know?

There are numerous attacks Rillaboom can learn in Pokémon Go. The Dynamax form has the same moveset of the standard Rillaboom, but if you want to use this Pokémon in future Max Out battles, there are a handful of things you want to consider when adding this Pokémon to your team. Here’s what you need to know about the best moveset for Dynamax Rillaboom in Pokémon Go.

Dynamax Rillaboom’s best moveset in Pokémon Go

Challenge Grookey and evolve it into a Dynamax Rillaboom. Image via Niantic

You can get a Dynamax Rillaboom by defeating and catching a Dynamax Grookey. It appears at Power Spots, but you’ll need a Dynamax Pokémon for yourself and your Pokémon Go team to beat it. When you have Dynamax Rillaboom, the best moveset to teach it is the fast move Razor Leaf and the charged moves Grass Knot and Earth Power.

Razor Leaf is the strongest choice for Dynamax Rillaboom. As a Grass-type Pokémon, using any Grass-type moves gives the attack a significant increase in damage. Plus, Razor Leaf provides two energy per turn, making it a decent move for Rillaboom to use its charged moves. The other fast move it can learn is Scratch, a Normal-type attack that does four damage and provides two energy. Between the two, Razor Leaf is vastly superior.

Dynamax Rillaboom has a few more choices when picking out its charged move in Pokémon Go. These are all the charged moves Dynamax Rillaboom can learn.

Earth Power (Ground-type)

Energy Ball (Grass-type)

Grass Knot (Grass-type)

Grass Knot and Earth Power are the superior options between these three choices. Earth Power gives Dynamax Rillaboom a Ground-type move that can be a super effective attack against Electric, Fire, Poison, Rock, and Steel-type Pokémon. For Max Out battles against Dynamax Pokémon, you want to avoid pitting Dynamax Rillaboom against any Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice, or Poison-types, as these are a direct weakness to it being a Grass-type Pokémon Go. Still, the Ground-type attack is perfect for adding to its arsenal. Grass Knot makes the most sense as a strong Grass-type move, and it’s better than Energy Ball.

What Max Moves and attacks to give Rillaboom in Pokémon Go

When leveling up a Dynamax Rillaboom, you can level up its Max Strike, and unlock Max Guard and Max Spirit to use in Max Out battles. Because Dynamax Rillaboom is a solid attacker, leveling up its Max Strike and Max Guard attacks are great investments. Max Spirit might be a good choice if you can afford to unlock and use it in the future, but Max Strike and Max Guard are your highest priority.

When Rillaboom enters its Dynamax Form, its Max Strike reflects the fast attack it will use. Razor Leaf transforms Max Strike in a Grass-type move. If you were to have Scratch, Max Strike becomes a Normal-type attack. Because Rillaboom is a Grass-type, sticking with Razor Leaf is your best option, based on the limited number of attacks it can learn in Pokémon Go.

Is Dynamax Rillaboom good in Pokémon Go?

Regarding Grass-type Dynamax Pokémon, Rillaboom does fall short of the alternative, Venusaur. The contrast between these two Pokémon is that Rillaboom is solely a Grass-type Pokémon, whereas Venusaur is Grass and Poison-type. Plus, Venusaur has been around in Pokémon Go much longer and has several attacks and movesets available compared to Rillaboom’s limited choices.

Although Venusaur might be a superior choice, Rillaboom is still great to add to your roster, especially if you want to fill out your options with additional Grass-type Dynamax Pokémon. Expect a moveset change for Rillaboom in the future.

