Everything to know about Gigantamax Pokémon in Pokémon Go

It was only a matter of time before Pokémon Go players got Gigantamax Pokémon, and they’ll be making their debut appearance during the Max Out season. They are some of the strongest forms a Pokémon can get, which means getting them is a true challenge.

For those who have been adding Dynamax Pokémon to your collection and powering them up, this is the best opportunity to use them. Not only do you need to bring the strongest Dynamax Pokémon with you to catch a Gigantamax, but you’ll also need plenty of other trainers to work alongside you. After you get these Pokémon, there’s a lot to cover on how they work. Here’s everything you need to know about Gigantamax Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

How to get Gigantamax Pokémon in Pokémon Go

Charizard, Venusaur, and Blastoise are the first to receive their Gigantamax Forms. Image via the Pokemon Company, remix by Dot Esports.

You can get Gigantamax Pokémon like Dynamax ones in Pokémon Go: Power Spots. However, the significant difference between the two is how limited Gigantamax are available. Unlike Dynamax, which rotates out and frequently appears for a set amount of time, their encounters are only available for several days.

While a Dynamax Pokémon at a Power Spot might be available for two to three days, a Gigantamax one at a Power Spot only lasts a few hours. However, to help make them easier to track down, Gigantamax spawns much faster. This offers more opportunities for communities playing Pokémon Go together to track these Pokémon down, but you’ll want to be quick about it.

Gigantamax Pokémon encounters may require up to 10 players to work together and support up to 40 Pokémon Go players when entering these raids. You want to coordinate with your friends and others in your community when planning your weekend, far more than you would for the standard raids or even a five-star raid.

Can Dynamax become Gigantamax Pokémon in Pokémon Go?

At this time, Niantic has not shared a feature or that this feature will be available in Pokémon Go. With the Max Out season being our first introduction to Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokémon, there’s a lot Niantic can change. However, as it stands right now, you cannot evolve a Dynamax Pokémon into a Gigantamax Pokémon. Instead, you must catch one from a Gigantamax raid, which means you must have several Dynamax Pokémon ready to take them down.

Can you get Shiny Gigantamax Pokémon in Pokémon Go?

The Niantic team has confirmed that you have a chance to catch a Gigantamax Shiny Pokémon. The Pokémon featured in their Gigantamax form already have their Shiny forms in other instances, namely Charizard, Venusaur, and Blastoise, and catching a Shiny Gigantamax Pokémon is possible in Pokémon Go.

The chances won’t be in your favor, though. There’s always a small chance that you won’t encounter a Shiny Gigantamax Pokémon after beating it, but the more frequently you engage in these battles, the more chances you’ll have for potentially getting one. You’ll want to work alongside the Pokémon Go players in your community for additional chances to get these Pokémon, but you might limited by the amount of Max Particles you can get. Gigantamax Pokémon raids cost 800 Max Particles, and you can only acquire a certain amount daily.

