All October 2024 Team Rocket grunt and shadow Pokémon rewards in Pokémon Go

What shadow Pokémon will you rescue from Team Rocket?
Zack Palm
Zack Palm
|

Published: Oct 2, 2024 11:32 am

When challenging Team Rocket in Pokémon Go, you may encounter multiple types of grunts. These grunts have unique Pokémon in their lineup, and the type of Pokémon they have indicates the shadow Pokémon rewards you’ll get after beating them.

For those seeking a particular Team Rocket Grunt, it’s all random chance. But it helps to know what Pokémon they’ll use. The Pokémon they have on their teams and the ones you can get as a reward change every few months in Pokémon Go. This guide details those changes for October 2024 and what shadow Pokémon you might be able to catch.

Every Team Rocket Grunt team and Pokémon rewards in Pokémon Go

Prepare to take on any Team Rocket Grunt and free their shadow Pokémon. Image via Niantic

When you challenge a Team Rocket Grunt from a Poké Stop or the hot air balloon that appears above you, they’ll all have distinct phases they say before the battle. These phrases indicate the type of Pokémon they will use, giving you a good idea of what Pokémon Go team you should use to counter them.

Here’s a full breakdown of the phrases and what type of Pokémon those Team Rocket Grunts will use. You’ll need to defeat many of them to make it Giovanni, Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra.

Team Rocket Grunt Pokémon TypeTeam Rocket Grunt Phrase
Ace Grunt Female“I’ve already won. Get ready to be defeated! Winning is for the winners!”
Ace Grunt Male“I’ve already won. Get ready to be defeated! Winning is for the winners!”
Bug-type Grunts“Go, my super bug Pokémon!”
Dark-type Grunts“Where there is light, there is also shadow.”
Dragon-type Grunts“Roar! … How’d that sound?”
Electric-type Grunts“Get ready to be shocked!”
Fairy-type Grunts“Check out my cute Pokémon!”
Fighting-type Grunts“This buff physique isn’t just for show!”
Fire-type Grunts“Do you know how hot Pokémon fire breath can get?”
Flying-type Grunts“Battle against my Flying-type Pokémon!”
Ghost-type Grunts“Ke…ke…ke…ke…ke…ke!”
Grass-type Grunts“Don’t tangle with us!”
Ground-type Grunts“You’ll be defeated into the ground!”
Ice-type Grunts“You’re gonna be frozen in your tracks.”
Normal-type Grunts“Normal doesn’t mean weak.”
Poison-type Grunts“Coiled and ready to strike!”
Psychic-type Grunts“Are you scared of psychics that use unseen power?”
Rock-type Grunts“Let’s rock and roll!”
Steel-type Grunts“You’re no match for my iron will!”
Water-type Grunt Female“These waters are treacherous.”
Water-type Grunt Male“These waters are treacherous.”

Now that you know what phrases to look for when battling against a Team Rocket Grunt, here’s a full breakdown of the teams they can use in Pokémon Go, and their shadow Pokémon rewards.

Team Rocket Grunt Pokémon TypeFirst ChoiceSecond ChoiceThird ChoiceShadow Pokémon Rewards
Ace Grunt FemaleSnorlaxSnorlax, Poliwrath, or GardevoirDragonite, Gyarados, or SnorlaxSnorlax
Ace Grunt MaleChikorita, Cyndaquil, or TotodileBayleef, Quilava, or CroconawMeganium, Typhlosion, or FeraligatrChikorita, Cyndaquil, or Totodile
Bug-type GruntsDwebble, Scyther, or ShuckleAnorith, Skorupi, or ShuckleScizor, Forretress, or BeedrillDweeble, Shuckle, or Scyther
Dark-type GruntsAlolan Rattata, Houndour, or StunkyAlolan Muk or Alolan RaticateAlolan Muk or SkuntankAlolan Rattata, Houndour, or Stunky
Dragon-type GruntsBagon, Dratini, or GibleDragonair, Gabite, or Alolan ExeggutorDragonite, Garchomp, or SalamenceBagon, Gible, or Dratini
Electric-type GruntsMagnemite, Joltik, or BlitzleAlolan Geodude, Voltorb, or ElectabuzzAmpharos, Galvantula, or LuxrayBlitzle, Mareep, or Joltik
Fairy-type GruntsMawile, Ralts, or Alolan VulpixKirlia, Snubull, or GranbullAlolan Ninetales, Granbull, or GardevoirAlolan Vulpix, Mawile, or Ralts
Fighting-type GruntsMachop, Makuhita, or TimburrHitmonchan, Hitmonlee, or GurdurrInfernape, Conkeldurr, or ToxicroakMachop, Makuhita, or Timburr
Fire-type GruntsCyndaquil or DarumakaHoundoom or QuilavaDarmanitan, Houndoom, or TyphlosionChimchar or Darumaka
Flying-type GruntsPidgey, Starly, or ArchenGligar or StaraviaDragonite, Archeops, or PidgeotPidgey, Starly, Gligar, Archen, or Starvia
Ghost-type GruntsDrifloon, Golett, or MisdreavusBanette, Dusclops, or GolettAlolan Marowak, Froslass, or GengarMisdreavus, Drifloon, or Golett
Grass-type GruntsSnoover or ChikoritaBayleef, Ferrothorn, or LileepMeganium, Cacturne, or VileplumeSnover or Turtwig
Ground-type GruntsAlolan Diglett, Drilbur, or WooperRhyhorn or VibravaWhiscash, Flygon, or TorterraAlolan Diglett, Drilbur, Vibrava, Rhyhorn, or Wooper
Ice-type GruntsSwinub, Alolan Snadshrew, or SnoverAlolan Ninetales, Froslass, or GlalieAbomasnow, Froslass, or GlalieSwinub, Alolan Snadshrew, or Snover
Normal-type GruntsGlameow, Teddiursa, or StantlerMeowth, Rattata, or PuruglyBibarel, Ursaring, or StantlerGlameow, Teddiursa, or Stantler
Poison-type GruntsHisuian Sneasel or CroagunkNidorina or NidorinoAmoonguss, Weezing, or ToxicroakHisuian Sneasel or Croagunk
Psychic-type GruntsGothita or SolosisWobbuffet, Gothorita, or RaltsGallade, Metagross, or ReuniculusGothita or Solosis
Rock-type GruntsArchen or TirtougaAnorith, Lileep, or GravelerArcheops, Carracosta, or GolemArchen or Tirtouga
Steel-type GruntsAlolan Sandshrew, Ferroseed, or SkarmoryLairon, Metang, or SkarmoryAlolan Sandslash, Empoleon, or ScizorAlolan Sandshrew, Ferroseed, or Skarmory
Water-type Grunt FemaleOmanyte, Tirtouga, or TotodileCroconaw or CrawdauntFeraligatr, Carracosta, or WhiscashPiplup or Totodile
Water-type Grunt MaleMagikarpMagikarpGyarados or MagikarpMagikarp
Zack Palm
Zack Palm has been writing about video games for the past five years.