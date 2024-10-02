All October 2024 Team Rocket grunt and shadow Pokémon rewards in Pokémon Go

When challenging Team Rocket in Pokémon Go, you may encounter multiple types of grunts. These grunts have unique Pokémon in their lineup, and the type of Pokémon they have indicates the shadow Pokémon rewards you’ll get after beating them.
For those seeking a particular Team Rocket Grunt, it’s all random chance. But it helps to know what Pokémon they’ll use. The Pokémon they have on their teams and the ones you can get as a reward change every few months in Pokémon Go. This guide details those changes for October 2024 and what shadow Pokémon you might be able to catch.
Every Team Rocket Grunt team and Pokémon rewards in Pokémon Go
When you challenge a Team Rocket Grunt from a Poké Stop or the hot air balloon that appears above you, they’ll all have distinct phases they say before the battle. These phrases indicate the type of Pokémon they will use, giving you a good idea of what Pokémon Go team you should use to counter them.
Here’s a full breakdown of the phrases and what type of Pokémon those Team Rocket Grunts will use. You’ll need to defeat many of them to make it Giovanni, Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra.
|Team Rocket Grunt Pokémon Type
|Team Rocket Grunt Phrase
|Ace Grunt Female
|“I’ve already won. Get ready to be defeated! Winning is for the winners!”
|Ace Grunt Male
|“I’ve already won. Get ready to be defeated! Winning is for the winners!”
|Bug-type Grunts
|“Go, my super bug Pokémon!”
|Dark-type Grunts
|“Where there is light, there is also shadow.”
|Dragon-type Grunts
|“Roar! … How’d that sound?”
|Electric-type Grunts
|“Get ready to be shocked!”
|Fairy-type Grunts
|“Check out my cute Pokémon!”
|Fighting-type Grunts
|“This buff physique isn’t just for show!”
|Fire-type Grunts
|“Do you know how hot Pokémon fire breath can get?”
|Flying-type Grunts
|“Battle against my Flying-type Pokémon!”
|Ghost-type Grunts
|“Ke…ke…ke…ke…ke…ke!”
|Grass-type Grunts
|“Don’t tangle with us!”
|Ground-type Grunts
|“You’ll be defeated into the ground!”
|Ice-type Grunts
|“You’re gonna be frozen in your tracks.”
|Normal-type Grunts
|“Normal doesn’t mean weak.”
|Poison-type Grunts
|“Coiled and ready to strike!”
|Psychic-type Grunts
|“Are you scared of psychics that use unseen power?”
|Rock-type Grunts
|“Let’s rock and roll!”
|Steel-type Grunts
|“You’re no match for my iron will!”
|Water-type Grunt Female
|“These waters are treacherous.”
|Water-type Grunt Male
|“These waters are treacherous.”
Now that you know what phrases to look for when battling against a Team Rocket Grunt, here’s a full breakdown of the teams they can use in Pokémon Go, and their shadow Pokémon rewards.
|Team Rocket Grunt Pokémon Type
|First Choice
|Second Choice
|Third Choice
|Shadow Pokémon Rewards
|Ace Grunt Female
|Snorlax
|Snorlax, Poliwrath, or Gardevoir
|Dragonite, Gyarados, or Snorlax
|Snorlax
|Ace Grunt Male
|Chikorita, Cyndaquil, or Totodile
|Bayleef, Quilava, or Croconaw
|Meganium, Typhlosion, or Feraligatr
|Chikorita, Cyndaquil, or Totodile
|Bug-type Grunts
|Dwebble, Scyther, or Shuckle
|Anorith, Skorupi, or Shuckle
|Scizor, Forretress, or Beedrill
|Dweeble, Shuckle, or Scyther
|Dark-type Grunts
|Alolan Rattata, Houndour, or Stunky
|Alolan Muk or Alolan Raticate
|Alolan Muk or Skuntank
|Alolan Rattata, Houndour, or Stunky
|Dragon-type Grunts
|Bagon, Dratini, or Gible
|Dragonair, Gabite, or Alolan Exeggutor
|Dragonite, Garchomp, or Salamence
|Bagon, Gible, or Dratini
|Electric-type Grunts
|Magnemite, Joltik, or Blitzle
|Alolan Geodude, Voltorb, or Electabuzz
|Ampharos, Galvantula, or Luxray
|Blitzle, Mareep, or Joltik
|Fairy-type Grunts
|Mawile, Ralts, or Alolan Vulpix
|Kirlia, Snubull, or Granbull
|Alolan Ninetales, Granbull, or Gardevoir
|Alolan Vulpix, Mawile, or Ralts
|Fighting-type Grunts
|Machop, Makuhita, or Timburr
|Hitmonchan, Hitmonlee, or Gurdurr
|Infernape, Conkeldurr, or Toxicroak
|Machop, Makuhita, or Timburr
|Fire-type Grunts
|Cyndaquil or Darumaka
|Houndoom or Quilava
|Darmanitan, Houndoom, or Typhlosion
|Chimchar or Darumaka
|Flying-type Grunts
|Pidgey, Starly, or Archen
|Gligar or Staravia
|Dragonite, Archeops, or Pidgeot
|Pidgey, Starly, Gligar, Archen, or Starvia
|Ghost-type Grunts
|Drifloon, Golett, or Misdreavus
|Banette, Dusclops, or Golett
|Alolan Marowak, Froslass, or Gengar
|Misdreavus, Drifloon, or Golett
|Grass-type Grunts
|Snoover or Chikorita
|Bayleef, Ferrothorn, or Lileep
|Meganium, Cacturne, or Vileplume
|Snover or Turtwig
|Ground-type Grunts
|Alolan Diglett, Drilbur, or Wooper
|Rhyhorn or Vibrava
|Whiscash, Flygon, or Torterra
|Alolan Diglett, Drilbur, Vibrava, Rhyhorn, or Wooper
|Ice-type Grunts
|Swinub, Alolan Snadshrew, or Snover
|Alolan Ninetales, Froslass, or Glalie
|Abomasnow, Froslass, or Glalie
|Swinub, Alolan Snadshrew, or Snover
|Normal-type Grunts
|Glameow, Teddiursa, or Stantler
|Meowth, Rattata, or Purugly
|Bibarel, Ursaring, or Stantler
|Glameow, Teddiursa, or Stantler
|Poison-type Grunts
|Hisuian Sneasel or Croagunk
|Nidorina or Nidorino
|Amoonguss, Weezing, or Toxicroak
|Hisuian Sneasel or Croagunk
|Psychic-type Grunts
|Gothita or Solosis
|Wobbuffet, Gothorita, or Ralts
|Gallade, Metagross, or Reuniculus
|Gothita or Solosis
|Rock-type Grunts
|Archen or Tirtouga
|Anorith, Lileep, or Graveler
|Archeops, Carracosta, or Golem
|Archen or Tirtouga
|Steel-type Grunts
|Alolan Sandshrew, Ferroseed, or Skarmory
|Lairon, Metang, or Skarmory
|Alolan Sandslash, Empoleon, or Scizor
|Alolan Sandshrew, Ferroseed, or Skarmory
|Water-type Grunt Female
|Omanyte, Tirtouga, or Totodile
|Croconaw or Crawdaunt
|Feraligatr, Carracosta, or Whiscash
|Piplup or Totodile
|Water-type Grunt Male
|Magikarp
|Magikarp
|Gyarados or Magikarp
|Magikarp
Published: Oct 2, 2024 11:32 am