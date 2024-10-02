All October 2024 Team Rocket grunt and shadow Pokémon rewards in Pokémon Go

When challenging Team Rocket in Pokémon Go, you may encounter multiple types of grunts. These grunts have unique Pokémon in their lineup, and the type of Pokémon they have indicates the shadow Pokémon rewards you’ll get after beating them.

For those seeking a particular Team Rocket Grunt, it’s all random chance. But it helps to know what Pokémon they’ll use. The Pokémon they have on their teams and the ones you can get as a reward change every few months in Pokémon Go. This guide details those changes for October 2024 and what shadow Pokémon you might be able to catch.

Every Team Rocket Grunt team and Pokémon rewards in Pokémon Go

When you challenge a Team Rocket Grunt from a Poké Stop or the hot air balloon that appears above you, they’ll all have distinct phases they say before the battle. These phrases indicate the type of Pokémon they will use, giving you a good idea of what Pokémon Go team you should use to counter them.

Here’s a full breakdown of the phrases and what type of Pokémon those Team Rocket Grunts will use. You’ll need to defeat many of them to make it Giovanni, Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra.

Team Rocket Grunt Pokémon Type Team Rocket Grunt Phrase Ace Grunt Female “I’ve already won. Get ready to be defeated! Winning is for the winners!” Ace Grunt Male “I’ve already won. Get ready to be defeated! Winning is for the winners!” Bug-type Grunts “Go, my super bug Pokémon!” Dark-type Grunts “Where there is light, there is also shadow.” Dragon-type Grunts “Roar! … How’d that sound?” Electric-type Grunts “Get ready to be shocked!” Fairy-type Grunts “Check out my cute Pokémon!” Fighting-type Grunts “This buff physique isn’t just for show!” Fire-type Grunts “Do you know how hot Pokémon fire breath can get?” Flying-type Grunts “Battle against my Flying-type Pokémon!” Ghost-type Grunts “Ke…ke…ke…ke…ke…ke!” Grass-type Grunts “Don’t tangle with us!” Ground-type Grunts “You’ll be defeated into the ground!” Ice-type Grunts “You’re gonna be frozen in your tracks.” Normal-type Grunts “Normal doesn’t mean weak.” Poison-type Grunts “Coiled and ready to strike!” Psychic-type Grunts “Are you scared of psychics that use unseen power?” Rock-type Grunts “Let’s rock and roll!” Steel-type Grunts “You’re no match for my iron will!” Water-type Grunt Female “These waters are treacherous.” Water-type Grunt Male “These waters are treacherous.”

Now that you know what phrases to look for when battling against a Team Rocket Grunt, here’s a full breakdown of the teams they can use in Pokémon Go, and their shadow Pokémon rewards.

Team Rocket Grunt Pokémon Type First Choice Second Choice Third Choice Shadow Pokémon Rewards Ace Grunt Female Snorlax Snorlax, Poliwrath, or Gardevoir Dragonite, Gyarados, or Snorlax Snorlax Ace Grunt Male Chikorita, Cyndaquil, or Totodile Bayleef, Quilava, or Croconaw Meganium, Typhlosion, or Feraligatr Chikorita, Cyndaquil, or Totodile Bug-type Grunts Dwebble, Scyther, or Shuckle Anorith, Skorupi, or Shuckle Scizor, Forretress, or Beedrill Dweeble, Shuckle, or Scyther Dark-type Grunts Alolan Rattata, Houndour, or Stunky Alolan Muk or Alolan Raticate Alolan Muk or Skuntank Alolan Rattata, Houndour, or Stunky Dragon-type Grunts Bagon, Dratini, or Gible Dragonair, Gabite, or Alolan Exeggutor Dragonite, Garchomp, or Salamence Bagon, Gible, or Dratini Electric-type Grunts Magnemite, Joltik, or Blitzle Alolan Geodude, Voltorb, or Electabuzz Ampharos, Galvantula, or Luxray Blitzle, Mareep, or Joltik Fairy-type Grunts Mawile, Ralts, or Alolan Vulpix Kirlia, Snubull, or Granbull Alolan Ninetales, Granbull, or Gardevoir Alolan Vulpix, Mawile, or Ralts Fighting-type Grunts Machop, Makuhita, or Timburr Hitmonchan, Hitmonlee, or Gurdurr Infernape, Conkeldurr, or Toxicroak Machop, Makuhita, or Timburr Fire-type Grunts Cyndaquil or Darumaka Houndoom or Quilava Darmanitan, Houndoom, or Typhlosion Chimchar or Darumaka Flying-type Grunts Pidgey, Starly, or Archen Gligar or Staravia Dragonite, Archeops, or Pidgeot Pidgey, Starly, Gligar, Archen, or Starvia Ghost-type Grunts Drifloon, Golett, or Misdreavus Banette, Dusclops, or Golett Alolan Marowak, Froslass, or Gengar Misdreavus, Drifloon, or Golett Grass-type Grunts Snoover or Chikorita Bayleef, Ferrothorn, or Lileep Meganium, Cacturne, or Vileplume Snover or Turtwig Ground-type Grunts Alolan Diglett, Drilbur, or Wooper Rhyhorn or Vibrava Whiscash, Flygon, or Torterra Alolan Diglett, Drilbur, Vibrava, Rhyhorn, or Wooper Ice-type Grunts Swinub, Alolan Snadshrew, or Snover Alolan Ninetales, Froslass, or Glalie Abomasnow, Froslass, or Glalie Swinub, Alolan Snadshrew, or Snover Normal-type Grunts Glameow, Teddiursa, or Stantler Meowth, Rattata, or Purugly Bibarel, Ursaring, or Stantler Glameow, Teddiursa, or Stantler Poison-type Grunts Hisuian Sneasel or Croagunk Nidorina or Nidorino Amoonguss, Weezing, or Toxicroak Hisuian Sneasel or Croagunk Psychic-type Grunts Gothita or Solosis Wobbuffet, Gothorita, or Ralts Gallade, Metagross, or Reuniculus Gothita or Solosis Rock-type Grunts Archen or Tirtouga Anorith, Lileep, or Graveler Archeops, Carracosta, or Golem Archen or Tirtouga Steel-type Grunts Alolan Sandshrew, Ferroseed, or Skarmory Lairon, Metang, or Skarmory Alolan Sandslash, Empoleon, or Scizor Alolan Sandshrew, Ferroseed, or Skarmory Water-type Grunt Female Omanyte, Tirtouga, or Totodile Croconaw or Crawdaunt Feraligatr, Carracosta, or Whiscash Piplup or Totodile Water-type Grunt Male Magikarp Magikarp Gyarados or Magikarp Magikarp

