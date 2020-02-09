How to beat Arlo in Pokémon Go

Team Rocket has long been a part of trainers’ journeys in Pokémon Go. But as players fight through the evil organization’s ranks, they’ll meet three Team Rocket Captains: Cliff, Arlo, and Sierra. Each of the captains has a few different Pokémon on their team and require careful planning for players looking to stop Team Rocket in its tracks.

Prepare for trouble, trainers. Those who plan carefully, however, should have an easy time taking down each of the captains. Here’s everything you need to know about Arlo’s team in Pokémon Go.

First Pokémon

Mawile—Steel/Fairy

Image via Game Freak

Mawile is a Fairy and Steel-type but has the potential to carry Dark, Ice, and Ghost moves as well, so players should take these typings into consideration when choosing their team. Mawile is weak to Fire and Fighting types, so Pokémon like Darmanitan, Blaziken, or Emboar will excel against Arlo’s first Pokémon.

Second Pokémon

There are three different possibilities Arlo could have for his second Pokémon:

Charizard—Fire/Flying

Image via Game Freak

Charizard is a Flying and Fire-typing, which makes him four-times weak to Rock-types like Onix or Rhydon. Players could also bring Water or Electric-types, such as Lanturn or Gyarados. The Kanto starter uses a Dragon or Fire charge attack, however, so players will want to avoid bringing Dragon types to face Arlo’s second Pokémon.

Blastoise—Water

Image via Game Freak

Arlo has a second Kanto starter that has the potential to show up on his team: Blastoise. This Water-type may carry Water or Dark fast moves and a few different potential charge moves, including Water, Ice, Normal, and Steel-type abilities. The best counters for Blastoise include Grass types such as Venusaur or Abomasnow.

Steelix—Steel/Ground

Image via Game Freak

Steelix is a versatile Pokémon in Pokémon Go. Although the species is a Steel and Ground type, it has access to Electric, Dragon, and Steel fast moves, and Steel, Ground, and Dark charge moves. Players’ best bet would be to bring either a Ground or Fighting-type Pokémon like Swampert or Machamp.

Third Pokémon

Likewise, Arlo has the potential to have one of three of the following Pokémon for his final team member:

Salamence—Dragon/Flying

Image via Game Freak

Salamence is the first possibility for Arlo’s third Pokémon. The Hoenn species is a Flying and Dragon-type with access to Fire and Dark fast moves and Water charge moves. The best types to face Salamance include Ice or Fairy types, such as Regice and Togekiss.

Dragonite—Dragon/Flying

Image via Game Freak

Like Salamence, Dragonite is a Dragon-type, making it weak to Ice, Fairy, and other Dragons. The Kanto Dragon uses Dragon or Steel fast moves, and a Dragon, Flying, or Normal charge move. Many of the Pokémon that could counter Salamence, like Regice or Zapdos, will also work well to take on Dragonite.

Scizor—Bug/Steel

Image via Game Freak

Scizor is a Bug and Steel-type, which makes it four-times weak to Fire types. Scizor has a Steel or Bug-type fast move and Steel, Bug, and Dark-type charge moves. An Emboar or a Blaziken should get the job done, but players can also consider mono-type Fire Pokémon for Scizor.