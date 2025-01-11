All Mega Gallade weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

The long-awaited Mega Pokémon, Mega Gallade, is making its debut in Pokémon Go. You’ll have the chance to face off against this powerful adversary, but you’ll want to make sure to you prepare your team to take it down.

Recommended Videos

Not only do you need to prepare your team, but you’ll want to bring other players with you to give you the best chance of taking it down. Before jumping into a raid battle, knowing all of Mega Gallade’s weaknesses is important. You’ll want to focus on these weaknesses to quickly bring them down and make sure you know what attacks they can use against you. You can do a lot of prep work to give yourself the best chance of defeating Mega Gallade, and we’ll also cover the best Pokémon counters to use in Pokémon Go.

All Mega Gallade weaknesses in Pokémon Go

Mega Gallade has one of the highest attack powers of any Mega Pokémon. Image via the Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Although Mega Gallade receives a hefty upgrade from its standard form, it’s still the same Pokémon type. As a Fighting and Psychic-type Pokémon, it is weak against Fairy, Flying, and Ghost-type moves, but is resistant against Fighting and Rock-type moves. Even if you don’t have the strongest Pokémon to counter Mega Gallade, it doesn’t resist too many attacks, giving you freedom. Still, exploiting the small number of weaknesses is always a good idea, especially during a Mega Raid.

You’ll also want to prepare to endure any of Mega Gallade’s attacks. Here’s all of Mega Gallades attacks that it can use against you in Pokémon Go.

Attack Name Move Type Attack Type Charm Fairy type Fast Move Close Combat Fighting type Charged Move Confusion Psychic type Fast Move Leaf Blade Grass type Charged Move Low Kick Fighting type Fast Move Psychic Psychic type Charged Move Psycho Cut Psychic type Fast Move Synchronoise Psychic type Charged Move

Most of Mega Gallade’s attacks include Fighting and Psychic-type moves, with Charm being its only Fairy type and Leaf Blade the only Grass-type move. Because of how many Psychic-type moves it can use, relying on a Ghost type to take it down might not be the best idea. You’re better off using a Fairy or Flying type, especially if you have a Rayquaza in your collection.

Best Pokémon counters to Mega Gallade in Pokémon Go

Of the Pokémon you can use against Mega Gallade, the best counters include Rayquaza, Salamence, and Gardevoir in Pokémon Go.

Rayquaza is a phenomenal Legendary Pokémon that you can use in this encounter. Not only is its standard form a good choice, but if you can transform it into Mega Rayquaza, it’s easily the best option to take down Mega Gallade. You can do a good amount of damage with Mega Rayquaza, and it’ll also boost other Dragon and Flying-type Pokémon your friends use during this battle. The best moveset to teach Rayquaza for this encounter is the fast move Air Slash and the charged moves Dragon Ascent and Breaking Swipe.

The next Pokémon we’ll recommend is Salamence, another Dragon and Flying type. Like Rayquaza, Salamence has several Flying-type moves to take advantage of Mega Gallade’s weaknesses. It also doesn’t take super-effective damage from many of its moves outside of Charm, but you likely won’t deal with that attack too often during this Pokémon Go raid. You can also transform it into Mega Salamence if you have enough energy. The best moveset to teach Salamence is the fast move Dragon Tail and the charged moves Fly and Outrage.

The final Pokémon we recommend you use on your team is Gardevoir, the second final evolution that you can give Ralts. Gardevoir goes in a different direction from Gallade, making it a Psychic and Fairy type rather than a Psychic and Fighting type. Plus, Gardevoir has far more defenses than Gallade, making it a more robust option, and it can resist many of Gallade’s attacks. You also have the option to use a Mega Gardevoir during this encounter. The best moveset to teach Gardevoir is the fast move Charm and the charged moves Dazzling Gleam and Shadow Ball.

You need to bring a full team of six Pokémon against Mega Gallade and fill out the rest of your roster. Here are some additional recommendations you may want to consider to use on the rest of your team.

Alakazam

Chandelure

Dawn Wings Necrozma

Dragapult

Dusk Mane Necrozma

Enamorus

Gengar

Gholdengo

Lugia

Mewtwo

Tapu Lele

Yveltal

Zapdos

After defeating Mega Gallade, you’ll capture a standard Gallade and earn Mega Gallade energy. There’s a chance the Gallade you encounter could appear as a Shiny version in Pokémon Go.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy