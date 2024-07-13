The best moveset for Dawn Wings Necrozma in Pokémon Go

Dawn Wings Necrozma is now in Pokémon Go, allowing you to catch and use this Pokémon on any of your teams. As with any Legendary Pokémon, there are only a handful of attacks you can teach it, and there is a best moveset you want to give Dawn Wings Necrozma.

The investment you need to make to create Dawn Wings Necrozma is relatively large. Not only do you need to have two Legendary Pokémon Lunala and Necrozma, but you also need to have enough leftover Candy from both of them plus Lunar Fusion Energy.

These resources are not easy to come by in Pokémon Go, and when you get enough of them for Dawn Wings Necrozma, you want to get the most out of it by giving it the strongest attacks it can learn.

Dawn Wings Necrozma best moveset in Pokémon Go

Dawn Wings Necrozma can be yours if you fuse Lunala and Necrozma with each other. Image via Niantic

When teaching Dawn Wings Necrozma the best attacks, you want to go with the fast move Shadow Claw and the charged moves Dark Pulse and Moongeist Beam. It’s a similar series of attacks that the standard Necrozma can learn, but the big definitive choice is the Adventure Effect attack, Moongeist Beam. It’s a signature move only Dawn Wings Necrozma can learn in Pokémon Go, making it a must-have attack to teach it.

For the fast moves, there are three that Dawn Wings Necrozma can learn: Metal Claw, Psycho Cut, and Shadow Claw. These are all the same as Necrozma in its standard form, which means you want to go with the same choice and stick with Shadow Claw. It’s a stronger ability than Metal Claw and Psycho Cut, given that Shadow Claw does the most damage. Shadow Claw is only partially beaten by Psycho Cut, given it generates a bit more energy for Dawn Wings Necrozma’s charged moves, but Shadow Claw’s overall damage makes it the superior choice in a battle of endurance.

For charged moves, there are a few more options to go with for Dawn Wings Necrozma. These are all the charged move choices you can select for Dawn Wings Necrozma in Pokémon Go.

Dark Pulse (Dark-type)

Future Sight (Psychic-type)

Iron Head (Steel-type)

Moongeist Beam (Ghost-type)

Outrage (Dragon-type)

Your first choice should always be Moongeist Beam. It’s the signature move for Dawn Wings Necrozma and is incredibly powerful. It’s an attack that does 135 damage and costs 65 energy. While it might take some time to charge up, it’s well worth the wait, especially in a battle of endurance.

For the second choice, I recommend going with Dark Pulse. It’s another suitable Dark-type move ideal for battling against Ghost and Psychic-types, Pokémon capable of unleashing attacks that Dawn Wings Necrozma is weak to during a battle. Unfortunately, Iron Head, Outrage, and Future Sight are not better options, and you’re better off avoiding them as attacks to teach Dawn Wings Necrozma in Pokémon Go.

Is Dawn Wings Necrozma good in Pokémon Go?

I can confirm Dawn Wings Necrozma is one of the stronger Pokémon for you to get in Pokémon Go. You’ll be regularly using it in the Master League against some of the best players in the mobile game, and it’s a great choice to use in five-star raids, Mega Raids, Shadow Raids, or for battling against any of the Team Rocket Leaders. I cannot recommend Dawn Wings Necrozma enough.

