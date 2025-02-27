Pokémon Scarlet and Violet 7-star Meowscarada Tera Raid: Dates, location, and best counters

As part of the Pokémon Day celebration, we’re finally getting three new seven-star Tera Raid events featuring the Paldean Starters in Scarlet and Violet. The first of the three is Meowscarada.

This Meowscarada Tera Raid will be tough since it comes with the rare Mightiest Mark, so you must come prepared with fully-trained Pokémon that can counter all of its tricks. Just make sure you beat the raid before the event ends because we don’t know if or when Unrivaled Meowscarada will return again.

Here’s everything you need to know about Meowscarada and the seven-star Tera Raid event in Scarlet and Violet.

When is the seven-star Meowscarada Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

The Meowscarada Tera Raid event will only be around for a week from Thursday, Feb. 27 at 6:00pm CT until Thursday, March 6 at 5:59pm CT. After that, it will be followed by seven-star Tera Raid events for the other two Paldean Starters—Skeledirge and Quaquaval.

Throughout the three Tera raid events, there will also be special mass outbreaks for Charcadet, Smoliv, Finizen, Applin, Sewaddle, Poliwag, Porygon, Scyther, and Lapras across Paldea, Kitakami, and Blueberry Academy’s Terarium.

How to find seven-star Meowscarada Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

It’s quite easy to find the Meowscarada Tera Raids, but it requires you to connect to the internet and have seven-star Tera Raids unlocked.

Follow these steps to challenge the seven-star raid:

During the event period, connect to the internet and make sure your Poké Portal news is updated.

Open your Paldea map and look for a black Tera Raid icon with the Grass Tera Type symbol . Set that as your destination.

. Set that as your destination. Fly to the nearest Pokémon Center or landmark and follow the orange flag on your mini map until you reach your destination.

Interact with the black crystal and make sure it’s a seven-star raid with a silhouette of Meowscarada.

To join an online group raid hosted by another player, use the Tera Raid Battle Search feature in the Poké Portal. This requires a Nintendo Switch Online membership.

Can you catch more than one Meowscarada in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Unrivaled Tera Raid event?

You are limited to catching one Unrivaled Meowscarada with the Mightiest Mark from the seven-star Tera Raid event. The game won’t stop you from rechallenging the raid for rewards, but you won’t be able to catch another Meowscarada with that same rare mark.

Thankfully, there are a few other ways to obtain Meowscarada in Scarlet and Violet outside of this event if you want another one.

How to catch Meowscarada in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

As one of the three Paldean Starters, Meowscarada is rarer than most Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet. The most obvious way to obtain it is to select Sprigatito as your Starter and evolve it all the way up to Meowscarada.

If you chose one of the other two Starters, you’ll have to trade for a Meowscarada from another player. Once you have a Meowscarada in your possession, you can then breed it and hatch more if necessary. There was a free Mystery Gift Sprigatito up for grabs at one point, but that code has now expired.

What is the best Nature for Sprigatito, Floragato, and Meowscarada in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Sprigatito, Floragato, and Meowscarada can be trained to be strong and speedy with the right Nature. Since the grass cat evolution line excels in Speed and Attack, the best Nature would be Jolly (+ Speed, – Special Attack) or Adamant (+ Attack, – Special Attack).

A Jolly or Adamant Meowscarada can capitalize on its 123 base Speed and strong physical attacks like Night Slash, Knock Off, U-turn, and its signature move Flower Trick. Meowscarada is one of the faster Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet, so a Jolly nature gives it a pretty good chance to move before its opponent—unless it’s facing something even faster like Flutter Mane or Chien-Pao.

Beating the Unrivaled Meowscarada Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

This section will be updated after the event begins.

What type is Unrivaled Meowscarada?

Meowscarada is a Grass/Dark-type Pokémon by nature, and it will have the Grass Tera Type for this specific Tera Raid event. This means the kitty cat’s Grass-type moves will be extra strong and dangerous. Counter it with super-effective types like Fire, Flying, Ice, Bug, or Poison.

What moves does Unrivaled Meowscarada know?

This section will be updated after the event begins.

Best counters for the Unrivaled Meowscarada Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

This section will be updated after the event begins.

