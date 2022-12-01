How to unlock 7-star Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

For anyone who thought the danger of entering a six-star Tera Raid battle unprepared was where things capped out, Game Freak is kicking things up yet another notch by introducing seven-star Tera Raids to the equation. But just like with six-star raids, many players will be left asking how to unlock seven-star Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Unlike the other raids available at Tera Raid Crystals scattered around Paldea, these seven-star Tera Raids will only be available during special events and ensure that anyone looking for a real challenge won’t leave dissatisfied.

Despite being tied to an event, seven-star Tera Raids do still have to unlock requirements that players must meet before they will appear. This is likely to keep underleveled or new trainers from jumping into the max difficulty Tera Raids and ruining the experience for people trying to grind during the events.

Here is how you can easily unlock seven-star Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, along with details about rewards and more.

How to easily unlock 7-star Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Unlocking seven-star Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is relatively simple as they can only appear during set event periods.

Once an event begins, Black Tera Raid Crystals around the region will occasionally shift to house seven-star raids instead of the usual six-star raids that typically act as the game’s max difficulty. You can easily find Black Tera Raid Crystals because they have a distinct icon on the map too and ones from events typically have a unique white glow too.

Just be aware that this also means you will need to unlock six-star Tera Raids to have access to seven-star raids. This is done by completing Gen IX’s main story at the end of Victory Road, Starfall Street, Path of Legends, and the post-game Academy Ace Tournament, in addition to participating in a handful of raids to prompt a call from Professor Jacq about the Black Tera Crystals.

If you want to ensure you are aware of when seven-star Tera Raid events will be taking place, keep an eye on the Poké Portal’s news page in-game for updates and times.

What do you get for completing 7-star Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The rewards for seven-star Tera Raids vary to the same degree as any other raid in the game, but you can expect a hefty haul of rare items, XP Candy, and Herba Mystica for clearing what is typically referred to as the “Unrivaled Challenge.”

In addition to the usual raid rewards, most seven-star raid events will also give players a special bonus should the catch the Raid Boss.

For example, the Unrivaled Charizard event that introduced seven-star Tera Raids featured Dragon Tera Type Charizard and was the first time players could legally access the Charizard evolution line in Gen IX—Charmander, Charmeleon, and Charizard were previously unobtainable through just playing Scarlet and Violet normally. And if you caught an Unrivaled Charizard by clearing the raid, it will feature a special Mark you can equip in its Summary known as the Mightiest Mark.