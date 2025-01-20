How to get and use Charged TM in Pokémon Go

Charged TMs are unique items in Pokémon Go that let you change any Pokémon’s Charged Attack to a random move it can learn.

It was first added in 2017 and has been a game staple since its conception. Each TM only has one use, but it can give your Pokémon access to one of its many randomly available moves, so make sure to check what Charged Attacks your Pokémon can learn before using one so you can find the perfect combination.

It’s a valuable item for making a perfect Pokémon, but how do you get one?

How to get Charged TM in Pokémon Go

Time to grind.. Image via Niantic

There are multiple ways to get Charged TM in Pokémon Go, but you must reach a certain level to get some of them.

You can get a Charged TM through the following ways:

Winning Raid Battles has a slight chance of dropping a Charged TM when you are level 25 or higher.

Awarded randomly at the end of Trainer Battles

Completing Field Research tasks, as well as being rewarded at times during Research Breakthroughs.

It’s also a potential award for winning at least two out of five battles in the GO Battle League.

Also available during events or through some Special Research tasks.

Charged TMs shouldn’t be compared to the even rarer Elite TMs, which have their own ways of acquiring them.

How to use Charged TM in Pokémon Go

Using a Charged TM is a bit of a pain, as you need to go into your bag and click on the item to use it.

Once you click it, you need to find the Pokémon you want to use it on, and it’ll automatically get a new Charged Attack when used. If your Pokémon knows two Charged Attacks, you’ll be instructed to choose the move you want to replace. Your Pokémon will then learn any of its available moves at random, so you might need to use a few to get the move you want.

If you don’t get the move you wanted, you’ll need to open the bag and repeat the tedious task over again from the start. Hopefully, Niantic will allow trainers to use Charged TMs when looking at the Pokémon’s page in the future to make the process more user-friendly.

There is an exception to the rules, however. Pokémon can’t get any legacy or event-exclusive moves by using a Charged TM or learn any moves a Pokémon might have only been able to get in a Community Day or Go Fest. Shadow Pokémon also can’t replace the move Frustration using a Charged DM, except when used during certain events.

