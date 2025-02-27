Forgot password
Mega Pokemon card.
Image via The Pokémon Company
Mega Pokémon finally make their return to the Pokémon Trading Card Game

As announced during the Pokémon Day Presents, the beloved Mega mechanic is finally making its return to the Trading Card Game.
Em Stonham
Published: Feb 27, 2025 09:19 am

As announced during the Pokémon Day Presents showcase on Feb. 27, the beloved Mega mechanic is finally making its return to the Pokémon Trading Card Game. From what was shown in the live stream, the mechanic looks like it will completely disrupt the competitive scene.

Pokemon cards on a blank background.
Revealed on Pokémon Day. Image via The Pokémon Company

The showcase revealed two new cards—Mega Lucario ex and Mega Gardevoir ex, with dynamic designs and move sets.

This is a breaking news story with more details to follow. Updates will be added as soon as possible.

